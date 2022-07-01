Taika Waititi Admits His Delayed ‘Star Wars’ Movie May Not Get Made

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie faces another crisis that might just get the movie scrapped.

Since Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) is about to hit theaters, Taika is now working hard on the script for his Star Wars movie. After learning that Taika’s movie wouldn’t be released next December in theaters, fans have started to have some concerns over Taika’s movie. The only news that has been released about the movie is that it won’t include any iconic characters from the Skywalker Saga and that Taika was still working on the script.

All the advertising for the movie by Lucasfilm was that Taika was writing and directing a Star Wars movie, but it was originally slated to release later. Then Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was delayed and it seemed that Taika’s movie would be released before Rogue Squadron.

The only problem is that Taika is still unsure if his movie will even get made as he has reached the most critical parts of the script. He told the New York Times that he was still working on the ‘Star Wars’ “idea” of the story and that would determine if the movie got made:

Taika Waititi on status of his Star Wars movie: “I’m trying to write the ‘Star Wars’ idea at the moment. I’ve got to see how that goes, because once I submit it, that might determine when it gets made or if it gets made, even.”

Taika Waititi on status of his Star Wars movie: “I’m trying to write the ‘Star Wars’ idea at the moment. I’ve got to see how that goes, because once I submit it, that might determine when it gets made or if it gets made, even.” (Source: @nytimes) pic.twitter.com/v7hzW5RW4U — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 30, 2022

The last Star Wars movie to be released was back in 2019 with Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) which has left fans eagerly waiting for another Star Wars movie since Rise of Skywalker was a nightmare for fans. Of course, fans have enjoyed The Mandalorian series on Disney+ and other Star Wars content, but Star Wars movies have always played a crucial role in the franchise.

It’s possible that fans might have to wait until 2025 to see another Star Wars movie since Lucasfilm will want to make sure any Star Wars movie from now on is very good and doesn’t want to repeat the same mistakes they made with the Sequel Trilogy.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.