Fans Receive Exciting Update For ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian Season 3 releases next year and a new update on the series has been revealed.

Star Wars Celebration confirmed that fans won’t have to wait too long to see Din Djarin back in action as he will be returning next February. Fans at the convention got to see a sneak peek of the anticipated season confirming that characters like Katee Sackoff’s Bo-Katan will return.

After being separated for a few episodes, Din is finally reunited with Grogu and the two will be heading to Mandalore with the Darksaber which probably won’t go well for the iconic duo. Fans are still curious about what will happen to Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon and what role the Empire will have in the next season.

One thing Star Wars fans do know is that Taika Waititi will return to direct another episode or two of the series. Waititi directed with the finale for the first season of The Mandalorian which has been praised as one of the best finales for Star Wars:

Taika Waititi will direct at least one episode of The Mandalorian Season 3

After Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Taika will be spending a lot of his time on Star Wars since the director will be working on The Mandalorian and his own Star Wars movie. At the moment, Taika’s movie is shrouded in mystery as no one in Lucasfilm has shared any details about the movie.

The only detail fans know is that the movie will be the next Star Wars film and it will release possibly next year. With Taika admitting that he is still working on the script, it’s possible that the movie might get delayed to 2024, but Star Wars fans can hope for the best.

Are you excited for The Mandalorian Season 3? Let us know what you think!

