New Series Becomes A Faithful Homage to George Lucas’s ‘Star Wars’

in Star Wars

Posted on by Kyle Burlingame Leave a comment
George Lucas with Darth Vader

Credit: Lucasfilm

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI***

While fans might believe that Obi-Wan Kenobi breaks Star Wars canon several times, the series is probably the most faithful project to what George Lucas established in the Original Trilogy.

Darth Vader wielding Reva's Lightsaber
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Question ‘Kenobi’ Cameo, Opens Door For ‘Vader’ Series

When the Kenobi series had only a few episodes out, fans realized that every episode had callbacks to their corresponding episode from the first six episodes of the Skywalker Saga. For example, Part I for Kenobi had Obi-Wan agree to rescue Leia just like how Kenobi agreed to train young Anakin at the end of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999).

Now that the whole series is out, fans have realized that not only does each episode correspond with their respective movie, but the series fixes certain plot holes in the Original Trilogy.

grand inquisitor (left) and darth vader (right) in obi-wan kenobi
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Kenobi’ Writer Was “Corrected” By Lucasfilm On Essential Vader Detail

Here’s the list of fixed plot holes:

  1. Kenobi tells Leia about her mother which is why she knows about it in Return of the Jedi.
  2. Explains why Kenobi tells Luke that Vader killed Anakin Skywalker.
  3. Explains why Owen Lars doesn’t like Kenobi and why Obi-Wan lives in the Jundland Wastes.

On top of this, Kenobi also manages to connect to other Star Wars moments. For instance, Luke Skywalker being able to take off Vader’s helmet fulfills a story arc for the damaged hero that connects to Ahsoka and Kenobi. Vader also has a scar on his scalp that is now from his last duel with Kenobi instead of from Mustafar.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker (left) and Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi (right)
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: A Guide On Quinlan Vos — Possibly ‘Star Wars’ Next Major Jedi

While some fans might still believe that Kenobi and Vader shouldn’t have met again until the events of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), it makes sense that they do because Darth Vader would’ve been angrier.

His anger and rage in the series are used to help me try everything in his power to win. This leaves the Dark Lord of the Sith to not see everything clearly which is what he loses despite having the strength to prevail. Kenobi also manages to not break canon because Vader never says exactly when he last saw his old Jedi Master as his dialogue about Kenobi is purposely vague.

ahsoka tano fighting darth vader on malachor in star wars rebels season 2 finale
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Kenobi’ Misses the Mark, Ditches Essential ‘Clone Wars’ Character

Seeing the two duel once again in the series was great and left fans hoping it isn’t the last time we get to see the two actors play their iconic characters. While fans are unsure if they need a second season for Obi-Wan Kenobi, that doesn’t mean that a series like Ahsoka couldn’t use Clone Wars flashbacks to bring the characters back.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

darth vader broken mask obi-wan season 1 finale
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Actor Forced to Return, Afraid Of Being Replaced In Latest Series

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

obi-wan kenobi and darth vader rematch of the century lightsaber battle
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Might Ditch Obi-Wan to Make New Jedi Disney+ Series

Do you think the Kenobi series breaks canon? Let us know what you think!

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Kyle Burlingame

Kyle loves to spend his time reading Star Wars and Marvel comics. He also paints Star Wars miniatures and since he can't be a Jedi, he continues his training as a Black Belt in Shudokan Karate.

Be the first to comment!