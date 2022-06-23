‘Star Wars’ Fans Question ‘Kenobi’ Cameo, Opens Door For ‘Vader’ Series

The Star Wars universe is an ever-expanding powerhouse of beloved content. Still, a shocking cameo in the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi is opening the door for a solo Darth Vader series.
Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is back in black, but his Master wasn’t too far behind. When Emporer Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) made a shocking cameo at the G, fans knew that Lucasfilm had something up its sleeve with the future of these beloved characters.
With Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor committing so much physical, emotional, and psychological dedication in returning to their respective, iconic roles after 17 years, it’s evident that the dynamic duo aren’t leaving behind the Skywalker saga anytime soon.
Now, Lucasfilm legend Ian McDiarmid is back in the saddle, and fans are ready for a solo Vader series starring Christensen and the evil Emporer himself:
Give Hayden a #Vader series. PLEASE!
— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 22, 2022
The Star Wars fanbase has spoken: it was terrific seeing Palpatine once again:
always overjoyed to see Ian McDiarmid come back to give us more Palpatine. greatest villain of all time pic.twitter.com/o1rj8Ats6U
— Fur 👽 (@furtilizer3000) June 23, 2022
One fan shares:
They brought back Emperor Palpatine and Qui-gon… I'M GASSED. The show was a bit mehh but these moments alone more than made up for it pic.twitter.com/SaxJLCIw0N
— Kamaru's Nightmare (@MAK_MMA) June 22, 2022
With countless source material, including Legends novelizations and comics of Darth Vader’s crusade through the galaxy, and the fact that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy just said that a Kenobi season two is incredibly likely (depending on fan outreach and the logistics of a solid new story to tell), the possibilities of having another meetup between Darth Vader and Emporer Palpatine on the streaming screen is likely!
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
Should there be a solo Darth Vader series? Comment below!