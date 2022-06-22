‘Star Wars’ Changed Forever, Controversial ‘Kenobi’ Character Retcons Original Trilogy

The Star Wars universe just changed for good with the episodic closing of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the fate of the series’ most controversial character.

Actress Moses Ingram brought weight and gravitated to her role of Reva the Inquisitor (Third Sister) in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which many fans praised.

Unfortunately, Ingram was met with online attacks that were reportedly racially charged, something that Lucasfilm had to warn the young actress about before making her Star Wars debut. Viewers took out what frustrations viewers had with the character Reva on Moses Ingram.

Nonetheless, Ingram’s performance was overshadowed by social media controversies, leading Reva to become the most talked-about character of the limited series.

After causing quite the online stir after refusing to die in episode five of Kenobi (with fans arguing that she should have had the same fate as Qui-Gon Jinn after suffering a lightsaber stab to the stomach), Reva became public enemy number one leading up to Kenobi’s finale.

Now, the character has changed the realities of Star Wars forever after refusing to kill Luke Skywalker but being able to walk away from Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Reva lives! And with Reva lives the vital information of Luke Skywalker’s whereabouts and wellbeing, something that Ben Kenobi killed Darth Maul on the spot in Star Wars: Rebels after the undying Sith questioned his old foe about who he’s hiding on Tatooine.

Now, Reva can walk free with her life, being given mercy by Obi-Wan Kenobi because she showed mercy to Luke Skywalker?

But, what were her motives? Driven by rage and the dark side, the Sith-user was able to remain alive and somehow make it to Tatooine.

While fans were not told how exactly Reva survived a deadly lightsaber wound from Darth Vader (twice) and flew to Tatooine some starcruiser left on Jabiim, it’s clear that her motives were to kill Luke Skywalker and best Anakin Skywalker once and for all.

Nonetheless, she couldn’t bring herself to kill a defenseless child — unlike Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker during Order 66.

She then grabs Luke (after chasing him) and carries him home. Throwing down her lightsaber to the dusty sand and renouncing vengeance, Obi-Wan lefts her to go free.

Should he have left her live? We’re not here to bash Moses Ingram, but giving Reva a complete story arch with her demise to the dark side and then redemption by episode six may have been more episodic with the character’s death, especially when considering the realities of how that affects the Original Trilogy.

There’s no telling if Reva is still alive by Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). If so, did she ever tell anyone about the location of Luke Skywalker?

While she most likely did not realize that the young Skywalker was the “Chosen One,” having another soul other than Ben Kenobi and Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) that knows of Luke’s location retcons a good portion of the Skywalker saga, particularly the fact that if Reva were to live after leaving Kenobi and somehow make it to a remote location for the remainder of her life, could Sith Lord Darth Vader have sensed her presence through the Force (given he sensed her betrayal from the start) and pursued her on the location of Kenobi (inadvertently giving away the safety of Luke Skywalker)?

Now, with Reva living, the realities of Darth Maul being on Tatooine for Kenobi in season three of Rebels could be inspired by retrieving the information on Luke Skywalker from a torn Reva.

This, of course, is all speculation. Canonically speaking, Darth Maul arrives on Tatooine looking for Obi-Wan and realizes he’s hiding a big secret.

Could this Maul tie-in be connected to Reva in the future? Only time will tell, especially with the possibility of Lucasfilm announcing the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

