Forgotten Marvel Series Plummets, “Overshadowed” AGAIN by ‘Star Wars’ ‘Kenobi’

The Star Wars universe exploded with the episodic finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, but virtually every fan forgot about the newest episode of Ms. Marvel.

Fans are torn between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Skywalker saga, with their love falling more on one side of the playing field for the two franchises.

Nonetheless, when new Marvel and Star Wars content is debuting on the same day, the new streaming series Ms. Marvel has unfortunately been placed on the back burner with Obi-Wan Kenobi changing pop culture.

With reports of Ms. Marvel receiving the lowest debut streaming numbers in Disney+ history, fans quickly cleared the air that Kenobi was just too big of a series to pass up, resulting in Ms. Marvel becoming forgotten by many viewers.

Now, with the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the books, Ms. Marvel still faces being “overshadowed” by an upcoming Marvel project:

I feel so bad for #MsMarvel the first 3 episodes got overshadowed by the hype of #ObiWanKenobi and now the talk will shift to #ThorLoveAndThunder as it comes out in 2 weeks. This show was released at the worst possible time.

I feel so bad for #MsMarvel the first 3 episodes got overshadowed by the hype of #ObiWanKenobi and now the talk will shift to #ThorLoveAndThunder as it comes out in 2 weeks. This show was released at the worst possible time. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 22, 2022

With The Boys, The Umbrella Academy, and Obi-Wan Kenobi filling up the wavelengths of social media, Ms. Marvel, unfortunately, became the black sheep of streaming.

While the series is the highest-rated Marvel project to date, fans have noticed that Ms. Marvel hasn’t received the spotlight that the show deserves:

The release schedule of Ms Marvel is atrocious. The first 3 episodes were not only competing with Obi-Wan every week but also Episode 3 coincides with Obi-Wan’s finale AND Doctor Strange 2 dropping on Disney+ Like no wonder the viewership is lower than the other Marvel series’

The release schedule of Ms Marvel is atrocious. The first 3 episodes were not only competing with Obi-Wan every week but also Episode 3 coincides with Obi-Wan’s finale AND Doctor Strange 2 dropping on Disney+ Like no wonder the viewership is lower than the other Marvel series’💀 — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) June 22, 2022

Another viewer shares:

Yeah, no one is really talking about the show. It needs more love and respect.

Yeah, no one is really talking about the show. It needs more love and respect. — ✨⭐️☄️🌌 (@tserkloop) June 22, 2022

Nonetheless, not every fan is sold on the new Marvel story:

If it was good it wouldnt have been overshadowed imo

If it was good it wouldnt have been overshadowed imo — CooCoo4FunkoPops (@CooCoo4FunkoPop) June 22, 2022

With Obi-Wan Kenobi officially ending its run, Ms. Marvel will have the entirety of the Wednesday Disney+ release slot, competing only with Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Amazon Prime’s The Boys until Thor: Love and Thunder (2021) hit theaters on July 8.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Moff Gideon(Giancarlo Esposito), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

More about Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

The series stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Which do you watch first? Kenobi or Ms. Marvel? Comment below!