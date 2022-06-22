‘Star Wars’ Fans Agree on Something, Applaud ‘Obi-Wan’ Finale as “on Par With Mando”

Over the years, the oft-fickle Star Wars fandom hasn’t exactly been known for being complimentary toward Lucasfilm, particularly since The Walt Disney Company purchased the Star Wars and Indiana Jones studio from George Lucas in 2012.

The sequel trilogy — Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — divided fans, with many feeling that the overarching story was stale and too reliant on nostalgia. Others thought the main characters — Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and ace pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) — were much too similar to the original trilogy’s core trio of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

Then, however, came the Star Wars franchise’s first live-action series, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s Disney+ Original The Mandalorian. The series — starring tiny Grogu and Pedro Pascal as b0unty hunter Din Djarin — took pop culture by storm and united Star Wars fans in a way nothing has since Lucas’s Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Now, viewers are weighing in on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 finale episode, and they are hailing it, with some fans noting “it’s as good of TV as I’ve ever seen” and that the installment was “on par with. Mando.”

That Obi-Wan finale. Holy s***. Thats as good tv as I’ve ever seen. What an epic ending to a story that finished so strong. They nailed the story and characters so amazing well. Best Star Wars TV series ever,I doubt anything will top it, it’s just too good #ObiWan

That Obi-Wan finale. Holy shit. Thats as good tv as I've ever seen. What an epic ending to a story that finished so strong. They nailed the story and characters so amazing well. Best Star Wars TV series ever,I doubt anything will top it,its just too good❤️#ObiWan — Markis5150🎮⚾🍕🎵 (@Markis5150) June 22, 2022

Just finish watching the final episode of obi-wan, without spoiling it. It’s the best one! Holy crap it’s so good I’m sad is finish but beginning, middle and end so good #starwars #ObiWan #Kenobi #DisneyPlus #Disney #DarthVader #ObiWaKenobi

Just finish watching the final episode of obi-wan, without spoiling it. It’s the best one! Holy crap it’s so good I’m sad is finish but beginning, middle and end so good #starwars #ObiWan #Kenobi #DisneyPlus #Disney #DarthVader #ObiWaKenobi — Chad-wick (@masterjediwick) June 22, 2022

After watching the episode and looking at these videos I’m all teary , what a great moment to be a star wars fan! Cheers!!

After watching the episode and looking at these videos I’m all teary , what a great moment to be a star wars fan! Cheers!! — Incutorso (@calebtorso) June 22, 2022

@obiwankenobi #DisneyPlus #ObiWan #DeborahChow to the creators, director, the amazing cast of this show, warmest heartfelt thanks. It’s not tv anymore, it’s movie masterpiece period! Can’t wait for season 2.

@obiwankenobi #DisneyPlus #ObiWan #DeborahChow to the creators, director, the amazing cast of this show, warmest heartfelt thanks. It’s not tv anymore, it’s movie masterpiece period! Can’t wait for season 2. — Richard (@RichValhalla) June 22, 2022

And that’s it for #ObiWanKenobi. Everyone involved brought their A game, and it was great. Honestly, Vader and Obi-Wan’s duel in this episode alone was worth it, but I loved the story, Ben, Leia, and Reva’s arcs, every single callback, Hayden’s return as Vader…

And that's it for #ObiWanKenobi. Everyone involved brought their A game, and it was great. Honestly, Vader and Obi-Wan's duel in this episode alone was worth it, but I loved the story, Ben, Leia, and Reva's arcs, every single callback, Hayden's return as Vader… — Tyler Reznik (@Tyler_Reznik) June 22, 2022

In my opinion, Obi-wan was amazing! Defo one of the best Star Wars shows so far, on parr [sic: par] with Mando. Such a great show, it was exactly what I hoped for and more!

In my opinion, Obi-wan was amazing! Defo one of the best Star Wars shows so far, on parr with Mando 👌 Such a great show, it was exactly what I hoped for and more! pic.twitter.com/cDrVN68mrq — The NC Bro (@NerdCultureBro) June 22, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set approximately ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Vivian Lyra Blair, who portrayed 10-year-old Princess Leia Organa, was a particularly big hit. The young actress is a dead ringer for Carrie Fisher in her youth, making her portrayal of the precocious little royal even more believable.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton reprise their prequel roles as Luke Skywalker’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram (Reva/Third Sister), Kumail Nanjiani (Haja), Indira Varma (Tala), Rupert Friend (the Grand Inquisitor), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Roken), and Sung Kang (Fifth Brother) have joined the Star Wars story for the first time.

What did you think of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1?