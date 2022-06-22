Ewan McGregor Reignites ‘Star Wars’ Fandom After Saying One Line

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI EPISODE SIX***

Star Wars fans have lost their minds after seeing Obi-Wan say his iconic line once again.

After waiting weeks, fans have finally seen the entire Obi-Wan Kenobi series. While fans are divided about certain events that happened in the series — like Reva surviving — Ewan McGregor managed to recreate an iconic moment.

Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) offers Obi-Wan the chance to say hi to Luke Skywalker and give him the toy fans see him play with in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), and the Jedi Master surprises fans by saying, “Hello there.” This line was actually said first by Alec Guinness in A New Hope but was said again by Ewan in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Fans lost their mind when hearing the iconic line said once again:

Obi Wan Finally Saying “Hello There”

YEAAAAAAA BABY THAT’S WHAT I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THAT’S WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT FINALLY THE HELLO THERE

Spoilers for the Kenobi finale

–

–

–

–

–

YEAAAAAAA BABY THAT'S WHAT I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT FINALLY THE HELLO THERE #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/UrdbdNqe4n — Jack (-_•) // kenobi & ms marvel spoilers (@captaincupkicks) June 22, 2022

#ObiWanKenobi spoilers!

.

.

.

.

.

"HELLO THERE" YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/9xOz2nDOf7 — lee pace is 6’5” (@patelfiIms) June 22, 2022

Obi-Wan said hello there. I’m not okay.

One fan made the connection that Obi-Wan Kenobi honors A New Hope by making Ewan’s first words to Luke be the same as he did in the series which is a great callback for the fan-favorite line:

“hello there” the first thing he said when he first met luke in kenobi series and when he saw luke again in a new hope #ObiWanKenobi spoiler

–

–

–

"hello there" the first thing he said when he first met luke in kenobi series and when he saw luke again in a new hope pic.twitter.com/SxrjKR262r — Sha KENOBI FINALE (@stardustmooned) June 22, 2022 Related: ‘Star Wars’ ‘Kenobi’ Causes Forgotten Marvel Series to Plummet

Now fans are wondering if Obi-Wan Kenobi will get a second season since Vader still wants to find his old Jedi Master and Obi-Wan surely isn’t safe from the Empire. Fans will learn sooner or later if Lucasfilm plans to do a second season for the series.

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.