Obi-Wan FINALLY Reunites With Iconic Jedi In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI EPISODE SIX***

Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s series finale has left fans divided on how they feel about the series, but no one complained when they saw Obi-Wan reunite with a fan-favorite Jedi.

After teasing Liam Neeson’s return to the Star Wars universe for over five episodes, Qui-Gon finally made it back to live-action. This was Neeson’s first time returning to the character since his voice work in The Clone Wars, but the actor hasn’t been on set as the Jedi since Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999).

Obi-Wan was told at the end of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) by Master Yoda that he could one day commune with his old master, Qui-Gon. After facing Anakin and leaving him for dead, Kenobi’s mind was clouded, and unable to reach his old master. Finally, at the end of the series, Obi-Wan is able to see his master.

Surprisingly enough, Qui-Gon tells Kenobi that he has always been there, but ends their brief conversation by telling Kenobi that they have a way to go implying that Kenobi and Qui-Gon will continue to have each other’s company.

Whether or not fans get to see more of Qui-Gon Jinn in the future is less likely. If Obi-Wan Kenobi receives a second season, then Liam Neeson is guaranteed to show up once again, but fans shouldn’t expect to see Qui-Gon appear elsewhere in Star Wars.

Since the Jedi Master is the only person to ever die by a lightsaber wound to the gut anymore — looking at you Reva and the Grand Inquisitor — Qui-Gon can only appear alive before the events of The Phantom Menace, but that would be odd for Star Wars to include a moment from that time period with the Jedi Master.

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.