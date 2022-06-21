‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ May Allow Unbelievable Spinoff to Happen

Fans are intrigued to see how Obi-Wan Kenobi ends, but the series may allow Star Wars to jumpstart another spinoff in the process.

With the finale rumored to be 90 minutes long, fans know there are a lot of possibilities that Quinlan Vos will appear in the series finale and also show Liam Neeson as a force ghost of Qui-Gon Jinn. While this is quite exciting, fans are expecting to see Qui-Gon more so than Quinlan.

The fan-favorite Jedi has been in a lot of conversations due to the Jedi being confirmed to be alive in Part III of the series. While some Jedi have survived Order 66, many fans were unsure if Vos had survived. Now, fans wonder when they will get to see the Jedi again and there are a lot of different options.

First, Quinlan could easily get his own series. Since Quinlan is not as well-known, it’s less likely to happen, but it would show fans some more Jedi action and bring in more Inquisitors. The Inquisitors have appeared in several Star Wars projects over the years, but Lucasfilm hasn’t explained what happens to them.

Quinlan Vos’s story could easily explore the downfall of the Inquisitors and why Vader doesn’t have them around during the events of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977). This series could also bring in characters like Cal Kestis in live-action as Vos has helped several Jedi over the years with his underground network.

At the very least, Star Wars could continue Quinlan Vos’s story in the comics or in a novel, but this wouldn’t be what fans really want. Quinlan would of course have some trauma after the Clone Wars ended and he was one of the few Jedi to have gone to the dark side and redeem himself.

Interestingly enough, he also had a relationship with ex-assassin Assajj Ventress before she died. A series focused on the Jedi could give fans more Clone Wars flashbacks while also exploring a different side of the Empire as Quinlan would be on the run after Obi-Wan led Vader to their facility.

Fans will have to wait and see what Lucasfilm plans to do, but a Quinlan Vos series would be a great way to explore the Clone Wars and bring fan-favorite characters into live-action.

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

