Liam Neeson Seemingly Confirms ‘Star Wars’ Return, Fans Speculate ‘Kenobi’ Cameo

Every Star Wars fan is on the edge of their seats as they await the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ in May, but many are wondering who exactly will appear in the series. Star Wars legend Liam Neeson may have just confirmed his fate.
Star Wars is a never-expanding expansion of new stories sprouting from the mind of creator George Lucas, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is the pinnacle of Lucasfilm’s work since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).
With actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to their iconic Jedi Knight roles, many fans hope to see Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) return to the galaxy far, far away.
The possibility of having Qui-Gon Jinn interact with a deserted Ben Kenobi as a Force Ghost would revolutionize the future of the Skywalker saga, as the exploration and explanation of Force Ghosts has been limited mainly to The Clone Wars TV series.
Northern Ireland actor Liam Neeson (Love Actually, Taken) made his debut with the new Star Wars story The Phantom Menance (1999) alongside Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), forever marking his importance within this beloved universe.
The rumors, however, of Neeson returning could be true, as the actor recently dropped some heavy hints about wanting to make a Jedi comeback:
“Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so … if it was a film. Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?”
“Qui-Gon, I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made [Star Wars:] The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London.”
While Neeson has one caveat: his return is in a Star Wars film only, fans are betting that Qui-Gon Jinn could appear somewhere throughout Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Following the case of Andrew Garfield and his constant denial of appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans believe that Liam Neeson is leading viewers to think he won’t be in Kenobi:
Cap, he’s gonna be on the Obi-Wan series
— Adrián 🇵🇦🏳️🌈 (@swshriv) April 18, 2022
Another fan wrote:
Acting like he didn’t come back for The Clone Wars.
— The Art Of Michael Lake (@MichaelLakeArt) April 18, 2022
One Star Wars fan speaks for many:
That man was in Derry Girls last week and even did voice lines for TCW I’m not buying that
— Emperor Quack is me (@EmperorDucky) April 18, 2022
In short, fans aren’t buying Liam Neeson’s latest statement, citing that the actor returned to voice Qui-Gon Jinn in The Clone Wars animated series and appeared in various TV series, most recently including an appearance on the Netflix series Derry Girls (starring Saoirse-Monica Jackson).
Nonetheless, Liam Neeson doesn’t want to spend much of his acting time for a series, but Obi-Wan Kenobi could be the defining difference that sees the Schindler’s List (1993) actor.
More about Kenobi
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise.
This new Star Wars story covers the aftershocks of the fall of the Jedi Order, seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi shift into the drifter Ben Kenobi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
Obi-Wan Kenobi begins streaming on Disney+ on May 27th.
Do you think Liam Neeson will appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi?