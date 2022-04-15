Fans Cancel “Racist” ‘Star Wars’ Character, Happy Anakin Skywalker Killed Tuskens

The Star Wars universe is ever-expanding, so one can easily miss essential details throughout the Skywalker Saga. One devoted fan just found a hilarious realization that might call for a beloved Prequel Trilogy character to be canceled.

Anakin Skywalker is one of the most popular Star Wars characters in the collection from creator George Lucas. Every Star Wars fan is looking forward to actor Hayden Christensen’s long-awaited return alongside Ewan McGregor in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Though Skywalker has been the subject of backlash and ridicule from some viewers, many can agree that his massacre of the Tusken Raiders (the women and children too) was a massive shift in the young pod racer’s story.

Upon confessing his murderous wrongdoings to Senator Amidala (Natalie Portman), the future wife of Anakin Skywalker took the young Jedi Knight into her arms, comforted the “Chosen One,” and moved on in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002).

Now, when Anakin Skywalker confronts Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) after falling to the dark side with the temptation of Emporer Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), Amidala is disgusted by Anakin’s murder of the Jedi Younglings.

While the killing of the Younglings is atrocious, Star Wars fans wonder why Padmé didn’t have the same reaction when Skywalker revealed his genocide of a Tusken Raider tribe.

As a result of Padmé Amidala’s minimal reaction to the Tusken massacre, some fans jokingly claim that the Naboo Senator is “racist” and that the masses should “cancel” the character.

YouTube powerhouse Star Wars Theory hilariously pointed out this fact in a recent video, wondering what Amidala’s views are on non-human species:

Fans were quick to comment, leaving comical and rather serious responses:

Well… she kissed him after he talked about sand. Her logic is questionable.

Another fan, Beth Moore, wrote: