Fans Cancel “Racist” ‘Star Wars’ Character, Happy Anakin Skywalker Killed Tuskens

The Star Wars universe is ever-expanding, so one can easily miss essential details throughout the Skywalker Saga. One devoted fan just found a hilarious realization that might call for a beloved Prequel Trilogy character to be canceled.
Anakin Skywalker is one of the most popular Star Wars characters in the collection from creator George Lucas. Every Star Wars fan is looking forward to actor Hayden Christensen’s long-awaited return alongside Ewan McGregor in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Though Skywalker has been the subject of backlash and ridicule from some viewers, many can agree that his massacre of the Tusken Raiders (the women and children too) was a massive shift in the young pod racer’s story.
Upon confessing his murderous wrongdoings to Senator Amidala (Natalie Portman), the future wife of Anakin Skywalker took the young Jedi Knight into her arms, comforted the “Chosen One,” and moved on in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002).
Now, when Anakin Skywalker confronts Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) after falling to the dark side with the temptation of Emporer Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), Amidala is disgusted by Anakin’s murder of the Jedi Younglings.
While the killing of the Younglings is atrocious, Star Wars fans wonder why Padmé didn’t have the same reaction when Skywalker revealed his genocide of a Tusken Raider tribe.
As a result of Padmé Amidala’s minimal reaction to the Tusken massacre, some fans jokingly claim that the Naboo Senator is “racist” and that the masses should “cancel” the character.
YouTube powerhouse Star Wars Theory hilariously pointed out this fact in a recent video, wondering what Amidala’s views are on non-human species:
Fans were quick to comment, leaving comical and rather serious responses:
Well… she kissed him after he talked about sand. Her logic is questionable.
ok. So let me throw this out there. As a woman and mother here is my two cents. Looking at Padme during Attack of the Clones she is totally into Anakin. Hear me out ok. It was all about HIM. She focused on him, his feelings, his hurt. Now, switch to Revenge of the Sith. Padme is pregnant. And not just pregnant, but VERY pregnant. Her hormones and emotions are on triple motion here and thinking of Anakin killing a child now directly affects her as she is pregnant. I don’t think it has to do with (alien) race – I think it has to do with her own changing emotions and responsibilities. Back in CLONES she was totally focused on her relationship with Anakin, with supporting him no matter what he did. But in SITH she has more than Anakin now – and he is not acting in a way that is good for her and the baby(ies). Just my two cents. And actually I think I would probably react the same.
Also, she could understand his reaction to the Sand People. They killed his mother. The younglings did nothing but (probably) idolize Anakin. Killing the sand people made sense. Killing the younglings did not. I’m not saying killing the sand people was right, just… one had some measure of justification. One did not.
When Anakin became a Sith Lord, his love and life Padmé could sense it, sensing a rift between their Force connection. So much so that Anakin Skywalker inadvertently killed Padmé while she was in childbirth, fueling his rage that drove Sith Lord Darth Vader to conquer most of the galaxy, hoping somehow that he could be reunited with Amidala.
Nonetheless, her not giving two cents about a group of Tuskens being killed is undoubtedly interesting, something fans aren’t forgetting anytime soon.
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise.
This new Star Wars story covers the aftershocks of the fall of the Jedi Order, seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi shift into the drifter Ben Kenobi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.
The world of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Rey (Ray Parker), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA "Baby Yoda"), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.
Do you think Anakin was in the right to murder the Tuskens? Should Padmé be canceled? Comment below!