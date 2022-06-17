‘Star Wars’ Is Afraid ‘Kenobi’ Will Fail, Creates Lazy Excuse to Bring Luke Skywalker Back

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI PART V***

Obi-Wan Kenobi will end next week with reportedly the biggest finale ever for Star Wars. There is a lot on the line, but it seems that Lucasfilm will force Luke Skywalker back into the picture in a horrible way.

Part V showed fans the backstory to Moses Ingram’s Third Sister/Reva as she was a youngling who saw Anakin kill everyone at the Jedi temple. Her hatred has led her to attempt to get revenge on the Dark Lord of the Sith, but she fails to strike a blow against him.

Instead, Vader stabs her and leaves her for dead after revealing that the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) is indeed alive. Right as fans believe she will die like Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn, fans are shocked to see that the final scene is Reva learning about Vader’s children.

This leaves the possibility that she will end up threatening to kill Luke Skywalker and Owen Lars and Beru in the finale, but that’s not the worst part. Jimmy Smitts’s Bail Organa appears to have known that Vader is Anakin Skywalker and didn’t tell Kenobi.

Bail’s message indicates that he knew this while Obi-Wan didn’t know until Reva told him in Part II. If the Alderaan senator did know that Anakin became Darth Vader, it seems weird that he wouldn’t share this with Kenobi.

This feels like a mistake unless Kenobi told Bail after he got the news. If so, fans should’ve seen this moment as it would’ve been great to see Bail’s realization, but Kenobi couldn’t have done it next to young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) to avoid another canon-breaking moment.

While the finale still has to explain a few things, Vader should end up fighting Kenobi again and this time the duel will be something to look forward to as Kenobi has allowed his abilities to come back. Leia and Luke need to be safe by the end of the episode.

Reva should hopefully die at the end of the series as a way to tie up some loose strings since no one but Grand Admiral Thrawn and Grand Moff Tarkin should know Vader’s identity.

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.