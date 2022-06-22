“Bring Back George Lucas,” ‘Star Wars’ Explodes After Controversial ‘Kenobi’ Ending

The Star Wars universe is a better place with Obi-Wan Kenobi in the books, but that isn’t stopping some fans from wishing there was more to what debuted on Disney+.

The limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi faced historic backlash upon the announcement that the streaming show would only receive six episodes, as well as actress Moses Ingram being attacked on social media for her Reva character.

Nonetheless, Kenobi redefined the streaming world and broke Disney+ records upon its landmark premiere.

Now, controversies have reappeared with the sixth and final episode arriving.

With many stating that the finale felt “rushed” and left too many questions unanswered surrounding Reva, the confrontations and fate between Kenobi and Darth Vader, and the overall story structure, some fans are hoping that one day George Lucas could return and direct his brainchild once more:

There needs to be a petition to bring back George Lucas. The Kenobi series seemed so rushed, and so did rise of Skywalker. It’s so hard for Disney to produce a decent piece of content. #ObiWan — Ares Inabishin (@inabishin) June 22, 2022

Another viewer shares:

Was the Obi Wan Kenobi show massively rushed? That show is suffering such disjointed writing, directing, editing, and scoring that really makes it feel hastily slapped together It's not bad…. it's just not… good. — Chris Pugh (@ChrisLikesDinos) June 13, 2022

Another fan writes:

3. Please do not make another one. — AlanWCerny (@AlanWCerny) June 22, 2022

One fan shares an interesting point:

I really enjoyed Kenobi. The final episode is pretty good (Some awesome moments!!). My main issue with the series is that it felt rushed. I'm not sure why they didn't add 2-3 more episodes to try and slow things down a little. — Kid-Lee (@kidleeasf) June 22, 2022

With only six episodes to tell a story that’s been in the making for 17 years, fans are wishing that there was another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi coming.

Nonetheless, these comments shouldn’t deter fans from appreciating some amazing sequences and moments from the series’ finale, with countless viewers absolutely loving what they watched:

The #ObiWanKenobi finale was absolutely incredible. Literally, everything I wanted from this series was delivered. Now this is Star Wars. — Jacob Campbell ‎⎊ (@JacobCamp13) June 22, 2022

Another fan writes:

#Kenobi Is quite possibly the best finale to Kenobi as a character, we've seen it all now! The time between Episodes 3 & 4 are finally complete for our favorite high ground lord 💙 Well done Deborah Chow and crew! — Chris | Pitsilos 30 (@YoungLink037) June 22, 2022

But, with this hit show being deemed a “limited series” and Lucasfilm remaining quiet on the matter, this may be the last time fans will see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen sharing the screen.

Nonetheless, with rumors that Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker/Sith Lord Darth Vader is set to appear in the upcoming Ahsoka series helmed by the great Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and her talented team of storytellers know how to expand the world of George Lucas like never before.

