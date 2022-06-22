“Weak and Rushed,” ‘Star Wars’ Fans Beg for ‘Kenobi’ Finale Redemption

The end of Obi-Wan Kenobi is here, and the Star Wars universe will never be the same, but not every fan is pleased with how the series concluded.

Much of the Star Wars fan base is in awe after watching the sixth and final episode in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, but that isn’t stopping some from wishing there was more.

With so many controversies surrounding story structures, pacing, character development, and the overall series, Kenobi was dealt a difficult hand from the start.

Nonetheless, with shorter than originally reported runtimes for individual episodes, including the finale (which was rumored to have a 1 hour 30-minute run), fans are wishing that there was more to this new Star Wars story:

I felt the rematch of the century was weak and rushed but after the fight I thought it was good seeing palpatine and qui gonthe hello there him meeting Luke but still the show focussed too much on reva and leia the force is female is true it will never be as good as George’s — Hordak2569 (@hordak2569) June 22, 2022

Another fan writes:

decent enough to never think about it again and move on. was nice filler content but thats about it. Vader scene was good. His voice was the best part. — Iden Kaz (@iden_kaz) June 22, 2022

One fan shares:

after thinking on Kenobi, overall was a 7/10 for me btw better than book of boba just weirdly felt rushed, i hated the cinematography and music. if this were a 3 hour movie and had more creative environments it could have been a beautiful spectacle start to finish — Fraser (@JediNabber) June 22, 2022

Another fan writes:

Besides a few good moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi was a poorly written show. The dialogue felt flat and every emotional beat that should’ve hit, felt very underwhelming and rushed imo. What a waste of a story that could’ve been developed more if it had been a longer series. — Ann-Dru (@welpfutattoo) June 22, 2022

Virtually every Star Wars fan agrees on one thing: there needs to be more Kenobi.

While The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm have remained quiet on whether or not Obi-Wan Kenobi will receive a second season, the finale of the limited series perfectly sets up another story to be told, this time of Ben Kenobi training with Qui-Gon Jinn and Reva’s (Moses Ingram) road to redemption.

In no way does this article exist to belittle the work of Deborah Chow and that of Lucasfilm, but rather to share the idea that there are more stories to be told, especially with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen both being on board for more adventures in the Skywalker saga.

The world of George Lucas is hungry for more Prequel Trilogy content, and the stars behind them are ready to deliver.

With calls for a second season, it’s only time for fans to discover if episode six of Obi-Wan Kenobi was the conclusion to this beloved story.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

