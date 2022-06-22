Hayden Christensen Deserted, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand Anakin Skywalker Reboot

Star Wars fans are calling for a revival of Obi-Wan Kenobi after Hayden Christensen barely appeared as Anakin Skywalker.

Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor are ready to go for another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, making it clear in numerous interviews that they’re both not retiring their lightsabers any time soon.

While Lucasfilm has not confirmed if the limited series will get a sophomore season, every Star Wars fan wanted to see a little more of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker before the series came to a close:

Why Obi Wan is so short? I will watch them again and again from now. — Leelee (Lyli) Mikkelsen 🇨🇱🇹🇷🇧🇻🎗🫁 (@LeeleeMikkelsen) June 22, 2022

Make it season 2 Hayden. You and Ewan did fantastic — Bill (@BuyDeathsticks) June 22, 2022

idc man give us more hayden christensen footage. love those prequel feels — elliott (@longkneecap) June 22, 2022

Give Hayden a #Vader series. PLEASE! — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 22, 2022

Despite the backlash and online hate that Hayden Christensen received for his performances in the Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars fans loved the return of their galactic king, something that’s been in the making for 17 years.

With Ian McDiarmid returning as Emporer Palpatine for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s possible that fans could be getting a deeper look into the inner workings of Darth Vader’s turmoil as a Sith Lord as he grapples with his twisted past, loss of his love Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), and his betrayal of the Jedi Order.

With Christensen keen on making more stories within the Star Wars universe, fans can only hope for a coming announcement soon.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

