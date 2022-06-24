‘Kenobi’ Misses the Mark, Ditches Essential ‘Clone Wars’ Character

***MINOR SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI EPISODE 6***

Somehow Obi-Wan Kenobi failed to set up an easy reason why the series could have a second season.

At the end of the season finale, Obi-Wan returns to Alderaan and says his farewell to Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) while also seeing Bail Organa and his wife Queen Breha. Bail tells Kenobi he doesn’t know he could ever repay him for saving his daughter, and the show steers fans away from an obvious way the senator could.

Surprisingly enough, Bail Organa already knew about Ahsoka’s survival after finding a year after the rise of the Galactic Empire as shown in the Ahsoka novel by E.K. Johnston. This meant that Bail knew about Anakin’s apprentice being alive and working for the Rebellion and chose NOT to tell Obi-Wan.

With Obi-Wan dealing with the grief and trauma from Anakin’s betrayal and death, you would think that Bail would share this knowledge with his old friend. The Jedi Master obviously wouldn’t share this secret with others and he wouldn’t be captured by the Empire so it’s not like there’s a chance the Empire will learn about Bail’s involvement with the Jedi.

Yet, Star Wars chose to have Bail keep silent about this and let the scene continue with Kenobi sharing details about Leia’s parents to the young girl. While this helps retcon why Leia knew about her mother in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), there was still room for Bail to share about Ahsoka’s involvement.

With Lucasfilm being open to making a second season for Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s very possible that the Jedi Master could learn about Ahsoka surviving Order 66 or vice versa. Star Wars: Rebels has Captain Rex believing Kenobi is dead after Bail Organa “confirmed” the Jedi didn’t survive the purge, but that didn’t mean that Ahsoka couldn’t keep that secret to herself.

This is definitely a missed opportunity for the series to give fans another Clone Wars reference that would help make the series feel not only more a part of Star Wars, but help connect Clone Wars more with the Prequels. Most of the shows tend to mention minor details here and there, but having Ewan McGregor talk about Ahsoka would’ve been great for fans to see.

