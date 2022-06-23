‘Star Wars’ Actor Forced to Return, Afraid Of Being Replaced In Latest Series

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI EPISODE 6***

Liam Neeson had some concerns that he was going to be replaced if he didn’t return for the upcoming series.

After teasing Qui-Gon’s return for the entire series, Obi-Wan finally gets to reunite with his old master in the last few moments of the episode. This was Neeson’s first time back as Qui-Gon in live-action and fans loved every second of it.

Qui-Gon has appeared a few times over the years in Star Wars animation as he has helped Master Yoda and Obi-Wan in The Clone Wars, but other than that, Neeson hasn’t really been around that much in Star Wars. It didn’t help that in his first movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) Qui-Gon ends up dying from a lethal blow from Darth Maul.

Despite being the only person who dies from a lightsaber stomach wound, Qui-Gon’s death allowed Obi-Wan to raise Anakin and let the new series explore their relationship as enemies rather than as brothers as seen in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

When asked how he felt about returning to the Star Wars universe, Neeson made it clear that he wanted to take the role in order to avoid being recast for the series and it was his way of honoring George Lucas:

“I certainly didn’t want anyone else playing Qui-Gon Jinn, and I wanted to show my respect for George [Lucas] and that mythical world that he created.” — Liam Neeson on his return as Qui-Gon Jinn in #ObiWanKenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is riddled with several callbacks to previous Star Wars episodes and the entire series does manage to honor George Lucas’s vision for Star Wars. This isn’t the first time that Neeson has shared that he loved being a Jedi and working with George Lucas on The Phantom Menace as he has fond memories of that movie.

Obviously, things have changed, but it’s great knowing that Qui-Gon managed to show up in the series after all. With rumors of a second season possibly in the works, fans are wondering if Neeson will return for the second season to help teach Kenobi the lessons he learned in the afterlife.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.