“She’s Not Done,” ‘The Mandalorian’ Actress Signals Fan-Favorite Return

The Mandalorian season three is just around the corner, and Jon Favreau is already writing a season four of the Star Wars series. Now, fan-favorite actress Katee Sackhoff signals the return of her Bo-Katan character.

Bo-Katan Kryze blew away fans during The Mandalorian season two, as the Night Owl aided Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) in ways that no one was expecting.

After rumors turned true of Kryze appearing in The Mandalorian with voice actress Katee Sackhoff bringing her Clone Wars animated character to life, fans knew that Ahsoka Tano and more were just around the corner.

By the end of The Mandalorian season two, Din Djarin loses Grogu, but gains the Darksaber — the right of Bo-Katan and her future rule of Mandalore.

While Djarin attempted to gift the saber to Bo-Katan essentially, she lost her chance to rightfully earn to right to wield the weapon after Mando defeated Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in battle.

Katan now has to turn on Din Djarin. She’s out for blood as she grapples with the reality that her ally “stole” the Darksaber from her. While Sabine Wren gave the legendary saber to Bo-Katan in Star Wars: Rebels, she now believes she has to earn it by besting the owner in combat.

With the character’s future uncertain and reports suggesting that Bo-Katan somehow wouldn’t return for The Mandalorian season three, Katee Sackhoff just confirmed that her character is “not done”:

“She’s not done… Makes us question, it makes her question, ‘What’s different? Why not now?’ And that’s important.” “She’s still on that journey, you know, from the first time that we met her when she was very young and impressionable. And she’s been continuing to evolve and grow and figure out who she is.”

While Koska Reeves (Sosha Banks) will reportedly not be back for another Mandalorian outing, Bo-Katan is set to be the main antagonist of The Mandalorian season three.

Undoubtely attempting to stop Din Djarin from redeeming his right as a Mandalorian, Bo-Katan’s journey will include intense action and possibly deadly encounters while earning the Darksaber from Mando.

More about The Mandalorian

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic….

Wookiepedia writes:

In September 2017, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy reached out to Jon Favreau for possible ideas for Disney+, for which the company looked to create original content. He expressed interest in doing something with the Mandalorians, having reflected on some concepts he had developed when he first heard that Disney gained control of the franchise. In November, Favreau met with Kennedy and Carrie Beck to pitch his idea for the show. At the meeting, Kennedy told him that Dave Filoni was also interested in telling stories about Mandalorians… …On August 6, 2018, The New York Times reported that Favreau’s Star Wars series, which would be produced for Disney’s new streaming service, was expected to cost around $100 million for 10 episodes. In an email to The New York Times, Favreau stated that the service would allow for the opportunity to tell stories that go for several chapters. On October 26, 2018, it was reported that the rumored Boba Fett film had been scrapped, with Lucasfilm instead focusing on The Mandalorian. On November 13, 2018, Pedro Pascal was reported to be in negotiations to play the lead role in the series. The next day, Gina Carano was announced to have joined the cast according to Variety. On November 30, Variety again reported that Nick Nolte had been added to the show’s cast. On December 12, Lucasfilm officially announced the cast, confirming the casting of Pascal, Carano, and Nolte, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff GGideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want a season five of The Mandalorian? Comment below!