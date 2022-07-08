Disney Can EASILY Retcon the Sequel Trilogy With Dave Filoni’s ‘Star Wars’

The Sequel Trilogy left a scar on the Star Wars franchise. After seeing Luke Skywalker become a cynical hermit hiding away and having a whole trilogy of pointless action, fans don’t want to see any more of the Sequel Trilogy.

Some even want Star Wars to reboot the Sequel Trilogy to redeem Luke Skywalker, but it seems that Lucasfilm would rather leave the Sequels alone and forget about them. Since Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) is set around 30 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1982) there is a large gap between the two movies.

This time period has already got fans to see The Mandalorian redeem Luke Skywalker in an epic fashion and promises to tie the Clone Wars and Star War: Rebels together by bringing in more iconic characters. Yet, the Sequel Trilogy could easily be retconned and Star Wars could continue to explore a different story with Luke, Han, Leia, and Chewie, but that doesn’t the current Sequel Trilogy to be erased.

Why is Star Wars Avoiding the Sequel Trilogy?

With the tremendous success of The Mandalorian, Star Wars has no need to tell more stories surrounding Rey and the Sequel Trilogy at the moment. Anytime Star Wars decides to explore something in the Sequel Trilogy, fans tend to get upset.

That’s why Star Wars has prioritized telling stories right after the New Republic is formed and created a new era in between the Originals and the Sequels to explore instead. This is great for the moment because fans get to see Luke Skywalker in his prime and perhaps see the Jedi Master start his Jedi Temple.

Why Disney Is Taking Their Time to Make Star Wars Movies

After having Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) flop at the box office with dismal reviews, Lucasfilm has made sure to double their efforts in creating higher-quality movies. This means that they are spending years working on the script and filming before the movie hits the big screen.

Sadly, this means that Star Wars might not get a movie until 2025 unless Disney changes their release schedule due to how long Taika Waititi’s movie and Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron are taking.

Worlds Between World is the Key to Retconning the Sequel Trilogy

In order to retcon the entire Sequel Trilogy, Star Wars would need a catalyst event to reshape the current canon. Right now, the main threat in the galaxy is the First Order which are the remnants of the Empire compiling into a new threat.

In Legends, the real threat in this era was the Yuuzhan Vong and it took everyone working together in the galaxy to destroy the galactic invaders. They were tough and very dangerous. If the Yuuzhan Vong attacked after Rise of Skywalker, Rey wouldn’t be able to defeat them.

She would definitely try to, but after seeing several worlds fall under the rule of the Yuuzhan Vong, she would go back to look at the force texts and meditate in the force to see what the will of the force is. She would learn about the World Between Worlds — a realm set outside of space and time that allowed unusual moments to happen.

Rey would use this realm to grab Luke Skywalker before he made the mistake of betraying Ben Solo as he did in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2018). This would jumpstart a whole new timeline in order to save the universe from the Yuuzhan Vong.

What is the World Between Worlds?

This realm was first introduced in Rebels when Ezra entered the realm and saved Ahsoka. Ezra then thought he could save Kanan, but realized that if he did, then he wouldn’t survive the fire his master was holding back with the force.

Ahsoka realizes that even though Ezra saved her, she couldn’t escape with him because that would break the rules of time since Ahsoka would teleport into the future next to Ezra. So she went back through her portal on Malachor and promised to see Ezra again.

Dave Filoni has mentioned before that he talked a lot with George Lucas about using this concept and got it to work as a mystical realm with some limitations to prevent anyone from using it. First, only force-users could use the realm. Second, the Mortis gods had some connection to the realm which will be important to understand later on.

Third, the realm can be used for many different purposes, but you can’t just jump into other parts of the timelines without some catastrophic consequences. With this in mind, Rey would learn about the Mortis Gods from her texts and realize that the World Between Worlds exist. She would learn in a vision where to go because the will of the force would guide her in order to preserve balance because the Yuuzhan Vong will destroy all Jedi and Sith if they could.

Next, Rey would pull Luke out of his timeline before he confronted Ben. She would tell him that he had to think about his actions. His choices. His decisions about the light side and the dark side. Then, Rey would tell Luke that he needs to be the beacon of light for the galaxy and to find her when the time comes because there’s a new threat coming to the galaxy.

This conversation would alter the Sequel Trilogy so that Luke’s Jedi Order survives and Luke redeems Ben Solo from Palpatine. He would later find Palpatine with the Jedi and take down the Sith once again. Then, Luke would find and train Rey as a Jedi and be one of his best pupils due to her connection with the force.

This sets up the timeline to be different so that when Rey tries to return to her timeline, her mind sees the new universe she created and relives her life in an instant before waking up at Luke’s Jedi Temple.

Who are the Yuuzhan Vong?

These creatures are terrifying due to their zealous commitment and gratification for pain, but this Star Wars description of the alien race sums up why Star Wars fans would be afraid to meet the Yuuzhan Vong:

The Yuuzhan Vong and their Chazrach slaves were among the few alien species known to originate outside the galaxy (the only known others being the Silentium and the Abominor). A typical Yuuzhan Vong resembled a Human in form, though they were taller and heavier than the average Human and had less hair on their heads. The Yuuzhan Vong were religious zealots, who viewed mechanical technology as blasphemy. Their technological innovations were genetically engineered and purely organic. Additionally, the Yuuzhan Vong deeply respected pain to the point of masochism, and strove to improve their physical capabilities through organ grafting. Such grafting was a status symbol within Yuuzhan Vong society. Perhaps most notably, the Yuuzhan Vong were unable to be sensed through the Force. This confounded the Jedi who first encountered the Yuuzhan Vong. However, they were susceptible to some Force based attacks.

What is the Yuuzhan Vong War?

The Yuuzhan Vong War was one of the most catastrophic wars in Star Wars Legends as over 300 trillion people died with several planets left uninhabitable. Here’s a description of the war and the weapons the Yuuzhan Vong used:

Using advanced biotechnology in every field of life, the Yuuzhan Vong were masters of adaptation and subterfuge, as well as brute force and terror tactics. The beliefs that the invasion was divinely ordained and that the galaxy was theirs by right were reinforced by Supreme Overlord Shimrra Jamaane and the priest caste, the conduits to the gods all Yuuzhan Vong worshiped. Thus the species attacked with ferocity, their invasion stalling only once the fleet, under command of Warmaster Tsavong Lah, had overextended itself. A vendetta against Luke Skywalker’s New Jedi Order, a heretical movement brewing among the lower castes, and rumors that their long-destroyed homeworld haunted the Unknown Regions were only a few of the factors which caused the stagnation of the Yuuzhan Vong empire. After their swift advance, technological parity soon emerged between the New Republic and the Yuuzhan Vong. The Mandalorians, led by Boba Fett, joined the Yuuzhan Vong empire in its quest to conquer the galaxy; this, however, was a ruse, and the Mandalorians were actually double agents, later joining the rest of the forces defending the galaxy. Once the New Republic had recovered from the loss of its capital, the Yuuzhan Vong were dealt a disastrous defeat at Ebaq 9.

Related:

With the Book of Boba Fett giving Fett a new life as a crimelord, it could be interesting if Disney makes Din Djarin lead the Mandalorians with the Darksaber to stop this new threat. It would be a great change that fans would love to see as it would be awesome to see the Mandalorians change the tide of the war to help the New Republic defeat the enemy.

Does this affect anything else in Star Wars Canon?

While fans might be concerned about how much this will hurt canon, the simple truth is that everything would still be canon, but there would be a caveat. Any story past a certain point would be placed in a different part of the canon that would be part of Rey’s original timeline with the disastrous Sequel Trilogy.

They wouldn’t be truly canon anymore, but their stories wouldn’t be completely erased either. This would be the perfect option to move forward with Star Wars and tell an epic story on the big screen, but this couldn’t end up being another Disney+ series.

If this happened, fans would lose out on the grand scale of the fights and miss out on huge battles due to a small budget and probably have shorter episodes. This wouldn’t be great and would be a huge miss if Disney went this route which is why they should use this to create a new trilogy of movies and recast Luke Skywalker or use the Deepfake technology while they still can.

Sure, Harrison Ford might not want to come back and Leia couldn’t either, but that doesn’t mean that the trilogy couldn’t use Mark Hamill while he is still alive.