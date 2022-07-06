‘Kenobi’ Writer Exposes ‘Star Wars’ For Erasing Major Darth Vader Scenes

Obi-Wan Kenobi originally was going to have a different duel for Obi-Wan and Vader ending with the Dark Lord of the Sith winning.

After the highly anticipated series ended, fans were mixed about how the series decided to use the runtime. Many fans believed the series gave too much time to Moses Ingram’s Third Sister/Reva instead of focusing more between Anakin and Obi-Wan.

While the finale did provide an epic duel between Vader and Kenobi, fans were left wondering if that would be the last time the two would face off until Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977). Fans have learned that the original movie planned before Disney decided to make a series would’ve included other fan-favorite characters such as Commander Cody.

Stuart Beattie revealed that he had a very different duel planned between Kenobi and Vader as it would’ve taken place on a falling space station with Vader winning in the end:

“In mine, Vader won the fight. They were fighting on this space station. It was falling apart in the atmosphere of this big planet and Obi-Wan basically fell off. Vader pushed him off and they separated. They didn’t get the chance to find Obi-Wan, basically. But what was going through Obi-Wan’s mind is the same thing which is, ‘My brother is truly dead. He’s gone. And while I absolve of that guilt because I didn’t kill him, Vader killed him, I’m still just devastated. I’m absolutely devastated.'”

Beattie continues by sharing that Vader had to win or else he felt that Kenobi would’ve killed Anakin to prevent more Jedi from dying:

“To me, if Obi-Wan has a chance to kill Darth Vader, he would do it. I mean, you know, how many countless lives would you save? Right? Especially knowing that Vader would be hunting other Jedi, which was established in the show. My film began with Vader taking on five Jedi at once and killing all of them, you know, so it established that he is the big Jedi killer. The Inquisitors are capturing them, but Vader is the big daddy who comes in and just lays waste to any Jedi all while hunting Kenobi.”

Knowing that Star Wars scrapped the fight between Vader and the five Jedi is definitely disappointing as it would’ve been so cool to see Vader take on so many Jedi at once. This would’ve helped set the tone for the series and made it clear that Kenobi was truly in danger against Vader.

Now that the series is over, there are rumors that a second season could be announced soon which would be great since there are more stories to tell now that Obi-Wan has dealt with Darth Vader. The only problem is that Vader doesn’t think Kenobi is dead at the moment while Beattie’s version makes Vader believe he actually killed his master which is why he is shocked in A New Hope to sense his master on the Death Star.

