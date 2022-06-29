‘Kenobi’ Season 2 Could Easily Set Up Another “Rematch of the Century”

If Star Wars decides to make a second season for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series could easily make Maul the antagonist.

One thing fans of the Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels know is that Maul somehow always survives. The iconic villain for Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) gets cut in half by Obi-Wan and somehow lives.

Maul actually lives all the way until his fateful encounter with Kenobi in Rebels on Tatooine five years before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977). While some fans would say that Maul couldn’t show up in the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rebels does make it clear that the once Sith apprentice believes Kenobi to be dead before learning that he lives.

Maul meets Obi-Wan because he learns from a Holocron that the Jedi Master is alive when Ezra and Maul work together to figure out what is the key to defeating the Sith. This leads Maul to eventually learn that Obi-Wan is on Tatooine and the Dark Side user convinces Ezra that Kenobi is in danger just so that the Jedi Master could come out of hiding.

Obi-Wan then defeats Maul after he tries to use the same move that killed Qui-Gon leading the iconic villain to perish in Obi-Wan’s arms. This duel was very quick and to some fans, felt anti-climatic, but the series doesn’t explain why Maul believed Obi-Wan was dead. Sure, it makes sense if Maul thinks that Obi-Wan died by his fellow clones, but part of him would still want to check if this actually happened.

If Maul learned that Obi-Wan isn’t considered dead by the Empire, then he would definitely search for him. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) confirmed that Maul had used his influence to create the Crimson Dawn, a new crime syndicate that was very powerful and later controlled by Qi’Ra.

Surprisingly enough, Maul’s reason to leave Crimson Dawn is still unknown to fans and Kenobi Season 2 would be a perfect way to explain how Maul loses control of Crimson Dawn and also make him believe that Kenobi is dead. This would perfectly set up Rebels while also giving the two an epic rematch and hopefully get Duel of the Fates to appear in a Star Wars project instead of only being used for marketing.

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.