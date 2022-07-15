Marvel’s Chris Pratt Admits He’s Afraid to Replace Harrison Ford For Iconic Role

Chris Pratt is too afraid to mess with Harrison Ford when it comes to playing an iconic role.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shares that he has no intentions of playing the iconic character, Indiana Jones. He believes Harrison Ford is the only actor who can play the part which fans can agree with. Ford has played the character for over forty years with his next adventure as Indiana Jones set to release in Summer 2023.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be an “unbelievable” movie that feels very reminiscent of Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Temple of Doom (1984) which means that fans shouldn’t worry about Lucasfilm making another Indiana Jones movie like Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Chris Pratt has nonetheless faced his own fair share of controversy when it comes to playing other iconic characters. When he was announced to be playing Mario in the new live-action movie, fans were not happy to see Pratt playing the role.

The actor has already faced many different controversies in his career such as Marvel fans calling the actor out for his “religious” beliefs leading the actor to admit he isn’t as religious as fans think he is.

In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt answered that he had no intentions of playing Indiana Jones due to how protective Harrison Ford is of the character:

“No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?”

The actor then continued by describing a quote he once read about Ford talking about Indiana Jones:

The actor described a quote he once read from Ford, which said, “When I die, Indiana Jones dies.” He added, “Am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana Jones]?”

With Pratt already playing Star-Lord in the MCU and various other iconic roles, the actor doesn’t need to be Ford’s replacement. Playing Indiana Jones would only anger fans and probably hurt Ford since he was promised by Kathleen Kennedy that he would be the only person to play the iconic archaeologist.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to release on June 20, 2023, with Mads Mikkelsen reportedly playing the villain. Not many details are known about the movie, but fans are hoping for the best knowing that James Mangold is directing. His previous work included Logan (2017) meaning the director has already done a great job ending one iconic character’s franchise meaning he could do it again with Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones.

Do you think Chris Pratt shouldn’t replace Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones? Let us know what you think!