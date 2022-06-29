Marvel’s Chris Pratt Reportedly Joining ‘Stranger Things’ Star in Netflix Gamble

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Hawkins, Indiana could be colliding in a new Russo Brothers film for Netflix.

The Russo Brothers are the godfathers of Marvel movies, having crafted the much praised Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) — two of which starred Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

The Russo’s are reuniting with Netflix once more, with their current film, The Grey Man, starring Marvel alum Chris Evans, hitting the streaming service this July 15.

Now, Stranger Things and Enola Holmes starlet Millie Bobby Brown is confirmed to head the Russo Brother’s next endeavor, The Electric State:

Millie Bobby Brown, the breakout star of Netflix’s Stranger Things, is on board to star in the feature, with Chris Pratt, who appeared in the Russos’ Avengers movies, in talks to join her.

That’s not all, as Chris Pratt is rumored to jump onto the project and reunite with the Russo Brothers in this action-packed film:

The Russo Brothers will direct ‘THE ELECTRIC STATE’ for Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown is set to star with Chris Pratt in talks to co-star. The film follows an orphaned teenager searching for her brother with a mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, longtime Russo scribes who worked on Gray Man as well as the Avengers pics, are writing the script. The project adapts the acclaimed 2018 illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag, the writer-artist who also created Tales From the Loop. Producing are the Russos via their AGBO banner, along with the company’s co-founder, Mike Larocca. Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also producing. Executive producing are Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Geoff Haley, Markus and McFeely.

With production reportedly starting in October in Atlanta, Georgia (where the Russo’s filmed their Avengers films), the $200 million feature film could be the latest action-adventure outing added to Chris Pratt’s growing list of upcoming projects.

But, with Netflix’s current deterioration and liquidation of assets, it’s unclear whether or not this tall production order will be met.

