Harrison Ford Surprises Fans With First Look of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

While Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Celebration is a chance for the studio to showcase all the upcoming projects in the galaxy far, far away, other films and television shows also get time in the spotlight. In a role almost as iconic as Han Solo, Harrison Ford will return as Indiana Jones in next year’s still-untitled fifth Indy movie, and the actor has just shared the first look at the highly-anticipated project.

Harrison Ford entered the mainstream in his career-changing role as scoundrel and pilot of the Millennium Falcon, Han Solo, in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977). Ford made up one-third of the famous trio, along with Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa) — not to mention his faithful friend and co-pilot, the Wookiee, Chewbacca.

Ford would go on to star in the remainder of the original trilogy movies, Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). He would reprise his fan-favorite character in the sequel trilogy movies, beginning with Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015).

Shortly after his turn as Han Solo, Lucas snapped the actor up as the lead in his next franchise with Lucasfilm, Indiana Jones. Beginning with Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Ford’s Indiana Jones became one of pop culture’s most memorable characters when his hunt for the Ark of the Covenant showcased Ford as even more of an action hero than Star Wars did.

The Blade Runner (1982) actor continued in his role as the rogueish archaeologist in future movies, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). Another sequel, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) brought Ford back into the decades-old franchise.

Now, after many years of development and uncertainty, a fifth movie will release next year. Ford will reprise his character of Indiana Jones and will be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas, in reported new roles. It will be the first Indiana Jones movie distributed by The Walt Disney Company, following their 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm.

While at Star Wars Celebration, which saw news about a Jude Law-led Star Wars series and the first teaser trailer of Andor, Harrison Ford revealed the first look image of his Indy return — a part that will not exist without Ford, according to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. You can view the image below:

Last year, production of the movie was derailed after the actor suffered an injury on set, despite this, co-star Mads Mikkelsen commented on Ford being a “monster of a man” physically, so fans should expect plenty of rip-roaring action and stunts. It is now known how far the incident set back filming, but fans are sure to be delighted that a release date has been confirmed.

Indiana Jones 5 is produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. It features a screenplay by James Mangold, Jez Butterworth, and James-Henry Butterworth, and will be directed by Mangold after Spielberg stepped down as director.

Indiana Jones 5 will release on June 30, 2023.

