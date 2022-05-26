Jude Law Will Star In New Official ‘Star Wars’ Series

Jude Law will make his first Star Wars debut in the new upcoming series, Skeleton Crew.

Star Wars went forward to announce the series and confirm that it will release at some point next year meaning that the series has been in development for some time:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Original series starring Jude Law, from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus.

Not many details are known about the upcoming series, but Spider-Man director Jon Watts is an executive producer and the series will have several kids in the cast alongside well-known actor, Jude Law.

While Law and Watts have been involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both of them are now taking a stab at Star Wars with a new series completely unrelated to the Mandalorian or any other Star Wars project but is reportedly set right after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1982).

The series has been compared to The Clone Wars as the series will have a focus on kids in the same way the animated series did which gives Star Wars fans some hope that the series will not be a live-action kid show. While George Lucas always geared the franchise toward children, Star Wars has become a beloved universe for everyone and the series should have something for all ages to enjoy.

While some series like Andor will explore the grittier sides of the Star Wars universe, many of Star Wars’ best moments have been told through animation which has always been geared towards kids but still have darker or really serious moments. So even though the series will have a kid cast, don’t expect this series to be something adult fans can skip just yet.

Watt has just finished making a trilogy with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man which was centered around Peter Parker’s journey into being an adult and a hero who can do the right thing so the series is definitely in good hands. Perhaps Watts will use the recent experience from the Spider-Man movies to create a series that will be just as memorable as The Clone Wars.

Are you excited to see Jude Law in Star Wars? Let us know what you think!

