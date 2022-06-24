Chris Pratt Speaks Out On His Controversial Casting, Plans For Role

Chris Pratt is speaking out on his controversial casting for a highly-anticipated film.

Chris Pratt is currently enjoying the success of a box-office hit in Jurassic World Dominion, which surpassed more than $600 million worldwide this past weekend, but there is still plenty ahead as the actor looks toward the future.

The husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt will reprise his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which will be released in theaters on July 7. The latest Thor sequel sees the God of Thunder team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, Pratt will be back on the big screen again in May of 2023 as James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) hits theaters, but there’s actually one more movie he’ll be bringing to life before the next installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which just saw its ride at EPCOT– Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind– open.

Super Mario Bros. (2023) will debut in theaters on April 7, 2023– though it was originally scheduled for December 21 this year— but that doesn’t mean the film wasn’t met with some controversy. Many fans criticized the casting of Chris Pratt into the role of an Italian character and some even campaigned for Danny DeVito to be given the role. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri has remained steadfast on the decision, more on that here.

Now, Chris Pratt is also speaking out on the role and giving fans a look at what they should expect from the film, which will be entirely computer-animated.

“I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” Pratt said. “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

Illumination has shared that the Mario character would not have an exaggerated Italian accent and will be different from Charles Martinet’s version of Mario we’ve heard in games for decades.

Pratt has voiced characters in animated films before, including Emmet Brickowski in The LEGO Movie franchise, as well as Barley Lightfoot in Onward (2020).

What do you think of Chris Pratt in the role of Mario? Let us know in the comments!