‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Commits to Explaining ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Plothole

It seems that Star Wars can’t keep back any leaked footage of The Mandalorian Season 3 from ending up on the internet and the recent footage indicates that Star Wars isn’t going to ignore the Sequel Trilogy.

While there was a leaked video of the Star Wars Celebration trailer posted a few days ago, a new fan posted a longer version of the trailer giving fans an entire extra minute of new footage. Some fans might be skeptical at first, but there’s no way this extra minute is fan-made based on how the video looks and the actors included in the shots.

If you haven’t seen any of the footage yet, make sure to do that as soon as possible because Lucasfilm and Disney are bound to remove the video very soon:

A lot of new footage was shown. Some details point toward Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett making another appearance since Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin seems like he will end up on Tatooine once again. Other shots confirm Greef Karga will be in the series with sleeker robes this time around.

Babu Frik will be making his debut in Season 3 and Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) will be returning as a possible prisoner under the New Republic. Pershing was the scientist from Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian tied to the research the Empire has been doing with cloning.

The new shots show Pershing talking to a droid in a clean white room with the New Republic insignia on the wall next to them. Another shot shows the scientist wearing a trench coat and looking at the New Republic officers watching him walk away.

It seems that Pershing might be working with the New Republic as a willing prisoner helping others understand his work with the Empire Remnant. This obviously won’t be good for Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon who mysteriously wants Grogu despite not sharing what he plans to do with his blood. Esposito has made it clear that this season will see more of Gideon in action so fans shouldn’t be surprised to see the character appear in the series.

Fans obviously believe Gideon is trying to revive Palpatine, but nothing is set in stone for what Star Wars has planned. It would be a great tie-in into Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) since fans felt that Palpatine’s return was sudden and forced. Having The Mandalorian explain the Empire trying to clone their Emperor would be a great way to make the Sequels more interesting just like how The Clone Wars only made the Prequel Trilogy better.

This new season of The Mandalorian looks epic with several space battles, Mandalore, Bo Katan, dozens of Mandalorians, and even Boba Fett with more stuff hidden away to shock fans. February 2023 is still far out from now, but Star Wars fans will be counting the days until Lucasfilm officially releases the trailer for fans.

Do you think Moff Gideon will reveal his plans this season? Let us know what you think!

