Disney Uses New Children’s Book to Fix 20-year-old ‘Star Wars’ Plot Hole

Disney took the time to use a new Star Wars book meant for kids to explain a plot hole in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002).

Star Wars definitely has a few plot holes that have been fixed over time such as why Leia knew about Obi-Wan or knew details about her mother despite never seeing Padme when she was alive. These little inconsistencies do bother some fans while other people just make up their own explanation as to why the event happened.

Now it seems that a new Star Wars book, Star Wars: Secrets of the Bounty Hunters book finally explains a small plot hole in Attack of the Clones when Obi-Wan and Anakin were chasing down Zam Wessel, a Clawdite Bounty Hunter who almost murdered Padme Amidala in her sleep.

After crashing her ship, Wessel ran away and hid in a nightclub nearby. Fans knew she was a shape-shifter, meaning that she could change her appearance, but never changes her appearance while hiding. In the movie, she tries to blend in with the crowd and ambush the Jedi but fails to catch any of them by surprise.

She dies by a poison dart from Jango Fett as she was about to reveal who hired her to Kenobi and Skywalker leaving the two Jedi with no answers and a mysterious dart with no known origins. This obviously leads to Kenobi learning about Kamino and finding a Clone army ready for the Republic, but it’s hard to believe that Wessel wouldn’t just run away disguised as someone else.

Some fans believe that Wessel could still be tracked by the Jedi sensing her presence, others argue that her clothes wouldn’t have changed making it harder for her to hide. Either way, Star Wars has officially decided to explain why Wessel didn’t escape the Jedi in her new bio:

“Wesell survived the resulting speeder crash and managed to briefly escape the Jedi. As a Clawdite, she could have simply changed her face and faded away into the crowd. But for some, revenge is just as rewarding as a pile of credits. Wesell could not resist the chance to strike bad at the Jedi who had ruined her job. I am assuming you have never tried to sneak up on someone who has mastered the Force but let me tell you, it never ends well.”

