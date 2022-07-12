First Look at Highly-Anticipated ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Leaks

In a world of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, and… Jude Law, it can be easy to forget that it was Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian that started Lucasfilm’s small screen enterprise.

Soon, although how soon is still to be decided, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will don his helmet once more in his next galactic escapade, and along with Grogu, The Mandalorian Season 3 will begin.

If fans feel like The Mandalorian Season 2 was only a short time ago, they wouldn’t necessarily be wrong. Despite Favreau and Lucasfilm’s creative exec. Dave Filoni’s acclaimed series returning for a second season way back in 2020, Din Djarin played a vital — if not overpowering — role in Lucasfilm’s lukewarm The Book of Boba Fett, even going so far as to dedicate a whole episode in the already short season to the return of the fan-favorite bounty hunter, aptly titled “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian” from director Bryce Dallas Howard.

The Mandalorian Season 3 looks set to continue Mando and Grogu’s journey through the galaxy, both on the run from the echoes of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Galactic Empire, and chasing the destiny of the coveted Darksaber. The Book of Boba Fett continued the quest of Din Djarin’s accidental ownership over the weapon, blocking Bo-Katan Kryze’s (Katee Sackhoff) attempt at claiming the saber and her place as the rightful ruler of Mandalore.

Sackhoff is slated to return for Mando’s third outing on Disney+ with production on Favreau’s The Mandalorian Season 3 having recently wrapped. Pascal and Sackhoff will be joined in the Star Wars series by returning cast members, Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Tait Fletcher (Paz Vizla), and Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows in undisclosed roles. Gina Carano will not return to her role as Cara Dune following her ousting by Lucasfilm in early 2021.

As fans look towards the future of the small screen Star Wars universe with Star Wars: Andor and Star Wars: Ahsoka forthcoming, The Mandalorian Season 3 has sailed back into the galaxy far, far away as the trailer for the series has leaked.

Just weeks after a showing to a paying crowd at Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, Southern California — which also gave the first teaser of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano series –, The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer has leaked online.

The trailer features a many number of Mandalorians — something that was teased months ago — as well as more action from Swallow’s Armorer and Fletcher’s Paz Vizla. The Mandalorian Season 3 could deliver a first detailed look at Mandalore in live-action, as well as answer how the Empire eventually became The First Order judging by the inclusion of the Star Destroyer.

Whether this will be the first official trailer for public audiences is unknown, The Walt Disney Company may decide to showcase a different batch of footage come this year’s D23 Expo, where an update is likely.

As for what’s to come until The Mandalorian Season 3 once more graces screens, Star Wars: Andor featuring the return of Diego Luna’s Rebel spy Cassian Andor, is set for an August 31, 2022 debut with the “Mando-Verse’s” Ahsoka likely coming towards the end of the year. Dave Filoni’s animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, is slated for September 22, 2022.

