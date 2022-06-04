Release Date Revealed For ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2

Star Wars Celebration brought plenty of good news for the fanbase where Star Wars TV shows are concerned, whether it was the trailer for the upcoming live-action show Andor (2022), or confirmation that Ahsoka (2023) will be a live-action sequel to Star Wars: Rebels (2014).

But much to the surprise of fans, the first official trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was also revealed, which gives us our first look at the return of Clone Force 99 and young Omega (Michelle Ang), who were the main heroes in the first season of the show on Disney + last year.

Check out the official trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below:

However, if “Streaming Fall 2022” leaves you feeling slightly frustrated, don’t worry, because the official release date for the show has finally been revealed by Disney. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will be premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday September 28, 2022.

The first season of the show premiered on May 4 last year, known also as “Star Wars Day”, so by the time the second season lands on Disney+, fans will have waited well over a year to find out where things will go next for Clone Force 99.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch reunited fans with a team of “defected” clones first introduced in the seventh and final season of beloved animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) — Echo, Wrecker, Crosshair, Tech, and Hunter, all of whom are voiced by Dee Bradley Baker.

The show follows the team in the wake of Order 66, as the Galactic Empire rises to power. When they learn what plans the Empire has for the galaxy, they decide to abandon their home in the cloning facilities on Kamino, taking with them a young female clone known as Omega.

It is revealed that Omega is the sister of Boba Fett — like him, she is the direct clone of “source clone” Jango Fett. However, where the team gains a new member, they lose one in Crosshair, who decides to remain loyal to the Empire, hunting his old teammates at every opportunity.

As per the official Star Wars website, here’s the synopsis for Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) — and their young charge, Omega — as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

The first season ends on a major cliffhanger. Following the destruction of the cloning facility on Kamino, Clone Force 99, along with Omega, go back on the run, while a somewhat conflicted Crosshair chooses to go about his separate ways.

However, we then see Kaminoan female doctor Nala Se taken to a new Imperial cloning facility at an unknown location, which has led to much speculation among Star Wars fans about the possibility of the show becoming connected to the widely hated sequel trilogy.

As the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 reveals, we can expect to see much more action involving Clone Force 99 and Omega, while Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) appears to have a bigger presence this time, having only been teased briefly in the first season.

While Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) make an appearance in the first season, it remains to be seen whether or not other Star Wars characters will show up. Here’s to hoping we’ll see Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

Like the first season, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes, with a new episode released each week following the premiere on September 28 (although it is not yet known how many episodes will be released on the premiere date).

There are many other Star Wars shows heading to Disney+. Andor will premiere on August 31, while a second season for anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions (2021) was recently confirmed. And given the show’s success, Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) will also get a second season.

Other upcoming shows include The Mandalorian Season 3 (2023), Ahsoka, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022), and the recently announced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2023), which will be live action and will star A-list actor Jude Law.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+, along with many other canon and non-canon Star Wars TV shows.

