Fan-Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Director Returning for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three

The Star Wars universe is expanding throughout numerous streaming series and feature films, but fan-favorite director Bryce Dallas Howard isn’t done with The Mandalorian before getting her own Star Wars movie.

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) actress and standout filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard is officially returning to The Mandalorian alongside showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni.

While rumors suggested that Howard would make her way back to the galaxy far, far away, The Hollywood Reporter confirms that The Help (2010) star is back for more Din Djarin:

The actress-director, who stars in this June’s Jurassic World: Dominion, is directing an episode of season three of The Mandalorian, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. This episode marks her fourth outing for a Star Wars series and cements her connection to the bounty hunting world. Howard directed the season one episode “Sanctuary” and the season two episode “The Heiress.” She also helmed one of the standout episodes of last year’s The Book of Boba Fett, the Mando-centric episode, “Return of the Mandalorian.”

Bryce Dallas Howard ushered in Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in The Mandalorian season two and shocked the Skywalker saga with the deadly bounty hunter Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in The Book of Boba Fett.

While it’s unclear which episode Bryce Dallas Howard is overseeing, it’s clear that she’ll knock it out of the park.

The Mandalorian season three hits Disney+ in February 2023, with season four currently being written by Jon Favreau.

More about The Mandalorian

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic….

Wookiepedia writes:

In September 2017, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy reached out to Jon Favreau for possible ideas for Disney+, for which the company looked to create original content. He expressed interest in doing something with the Mandalorians, having reflected on some concepts he had developed when he first heard that Disney gained control of the franchise. In November, Favreau met with Kennedy and Carrie Beck to pitch his idea for the show. At the meeting, Kennedy told him that Dave Filoni was also interested in telling stories about Mandalorians… …On August 6, 2018, The New York Times reported that Favreau’s Star Wars series, which would be produced for Disney’s new streaming service, was expected to cost around $100 million for 10 episodes. In an email to The New York Times, Favreau stated that the service would allow for the opportunity to tell stories that go for several chapters. On October 26, 2018, it was reported that the rumored Boba Fett film had been scrapped, with Lucasfilm instead focusing on The Mandalorian. On November 13, 2018, Pedro Pascal was reported to be in negotiations to play the lead role in the series. The next day, Gina Carano was announced to have joined the cast according to Variety. On November 30, Variety again reported that Nick Nolte had been added to the show’s cast. On December 12, Lucasfilm officially announced the cast, confirming the casting of Pascal, Carano, and Nolte, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog.

