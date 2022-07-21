Sequel Actor Weighs In On ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Controversy

John Boyega shares his thoughts on how the series handled Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker.

Star Wars fans weren’t happy to learn that Hayden Christensen returned to play his iconic role as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker, yet didn’t appear as Darth Vader for several scenes. With the marketing for the series broadcasting to every fan that Christensen was back, fans felt betrayed at how little the actor was in the series.

Boyega on the other hand shared his thoughts to The Wrap and even though he was involved in the Sequel Trilogy, the actor has no problem calling Disney or Lucasfilm out for their mistakes. The actor wasn’t happy to see his character, Finn, marketed as a Jedi and end up being a Stormtrooper janitor instead.

Even though Boyega hated what the Sequel Trilogy did to his character and failed to include a force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, the actor was very happy with the series. Star Wars Holocron shared Boyega’s thoughts online on how the actor enjoyed the series and thought Christensen was “phenomenal” as Darth Vader:

John Boyega reveals his thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series “Phenomenal…it was good to see Ewan [McGregor]. It was good to see, you know, our guy Anakin — well, my guy Anakin, MY guy, back.”

It’s true that some fans like Boyega were very happy with how Vader was portrayed in the series. That doesn’t mean that fans didn’t want to see more Clone Wars flashbacks. If Obi-Wan Kenobi comes back for a second season, fans are divided on whether or not Vader should return to fight Obi-Wan.

Vader’s return might seem inevitable since the Dark Lord of the Sith still knows that Obi-Wan is alive and will probably continue hunting for his old master despite Palpatine warning him not to. Some fans would enjoy seeing the two again while other fans wished Vader never showed up in the series as they believe it ruins canon. At least some fans like Boyega enjoyed seeing Christensen back with Ewan McGregor and hopefully, it won’t be the last time fans see the actor as the titular character.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.