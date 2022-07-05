Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser Evacuated, Guests Stuck Outside

One of Disney’s most luxurious experiences was just evacuated.

A post shared on Instagram by @jp_visits_disney shows Guests being evacuated from Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser. The caption of the photos reads, “And we’re getting evacuated from the Starcruiser… I am not wearing the correct outfit to be in the sun for long!”

This is what we assume to be the first-ever evacuation from the luxury hotel/Resort experience. As of now, we are unsure what caused the evacuation but we will continue to update our story.

For those who don’t know, Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser is an amazing and immersive experience.

Part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this state-of-the-art hotel is advertised as an incredibly immersive experience, allowing Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure while onboard the Corellian-made Halcyon starcruiser.

LIVE YOUR OWN STAR WARS STORY

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible. WHAT’S INCLUDED Your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes: 2-night stay in a cabin or suite

Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience*

Food and beverages on the starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios**

Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Valet parking

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser databand (known on your home planet as a MagicBand)

