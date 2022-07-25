Disney Blocks Select Galaxy’s Edge Guests From Booking Experiences

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at both Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park and Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park in 2019, it changed the landscape of Disney Parks — literally.

Galaxy’s Edge is like nothing else Walt Disney Imagineering has ever attempted. The 13-acre expansion transports Guests to a galaxy far, far away, putting them right in the middle of the Star Wars universe on the planet Batuu.

As one might have guessed, Galaxy’s Edge is incredibly immersive, right down to the food Guests can order at locations like Docking Bay 7 and Oga’s Cantina. Coffee, for example, is called “Black Caf” just like it is in the iconic Star Wars movies, and Batuuan visitors can order cocktails like the “Fuzzy Tauntaun” and the “Jedi Mind Trick.”

The land features two rides — Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — plus numerous shopping options at Black Spire Outpost.

Guests can also join the Star Wars story by building their own lightsabers at Savi’s Handbuilt Lightsabers or constructing an Astromech unit at the Droid Depot.

Recently, however, a Guest from the United Kingdom noticed that anyone from overseas is blocked from reserving these Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experiences until they arrive stateside. The future Disney World visitor took to Reddit to inquire:

Can you book Droid Depot from the UK? I’ve read online that you can do this in the app or online but I can’t find the reservation system anywhere!

Another user confirmed that these reservations cannot be made from across the pond, but did offer a workaround using a VPN:

Unfortunately no, same with Savi’s. You need a VPN to make the site think you’re in the US so it doesn’t redirect you to the UK site. Also, do NOT call the US booking line unless your phone plan has a really good rate on international calls. My wallet found that one out the hard way…

Someone else also noted that the VPN option does work:

I booked it via the Disneyworld.com website, you need to download a VPN on your phone (or laptop) and then set it to America. Then you can go onto the Disney website, log in and book it that way! Or you can phone up. Related: The Galaxy’s Edge Trash Cans Offer a Rare Original Trilogy Tribute

If you’re a European resident planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, this is great information that could help you secure a spot at Savi’s or the Droid Depot — reservations are notoriously hard to get on short notice!

More on the Droid Depot

The official description of the Droid Depot reads:

Assemble a Custom Astromech Unit

Visit a workshop stocked with parts, chips, manuals and other tech items useful for constructing your very own droid, one of the galaxy’s most indispensable sidekicks. First, register your choice of the BB-series unit or R-series unit with the clerk, who’ll provide a basket and blueprint for parts. Next, proceed to the following stations and begin your droid-building experience.

More on Savi’s Workshop Handbuilt Lightsabers

The official description of Savi’s Workshop reads:

Choose Your Path

Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy. Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order! Once your lightsaber is complete (purchase required!), you’ll be ready to embark on incredible new adventures—from the far reaches of Wild Space to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

Have you ever tried to book a Galaxy’s Edge experience from overseas and encountered problems?

