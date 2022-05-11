Rise of the Resistance Offers Special Experience For Select Guests

If you’ve ever wanted to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, but you have a health restriction that prevents you from riding thrill rides or you are pregnant during your Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort vacation, there’s some exciting information you’ll want to be aware of.

Reddit user u/elnomeato asked fellow Disney Park-goers:

Can you exit ROTR que before getting onto the second portion of the ride?…I’m currently pregnant but would really like to experience the first part of the ride with my party and exit before getting onto the units for the trackless portion. Is this possible?

Commenters almost immediately confirmed that it is, in fact, possible, to exit the thrilling Star Wars-themed ride after the first portion, prior to boarding the vehicles, which feature R5 Astromech droids at the helm. u/Jagreen2021 replied, “You can exit at anytime you are not on a physical moving portion.”

u/tdt0005 also chimed in, explaining, “Yes. The answer to this will always be yes regardless of the ride or where in the queue. Disney will never make you ride if you do not want to. Just speak to a CM and tell them what you’d like to do. They’ll even do things like let you skip the stretching room [the pre-show area of the Haunted Mansion] if you have concerns.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the ride, Rise of the Resistance is an impressive combination of a trackless dark ride, a walk-through, a motion simulator, and a drop ride system. It puts Guests right in the fray as the First Order and the Resistance battle one another during Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy era.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge itself is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), so Rise of the Resistance riders get to enjoy appearances from characters like Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhall Gleeson), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rey (Daisy Ridley), and adorable droid BB-8.

Guests who choose to exit prior to boarding a ride vehicle will get to see all of these Star Wars characters except for Finn. This special, partial experience is a great way for those with specific health concerns to still enjoy this amazing Disney ride without worry.

More on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The official description of RotR reads:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.

With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.

Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

Did you know you can exit certain Disney Parks thrill rides before health restrictions become an issue?

