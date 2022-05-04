Grogu and Mando Have Been “Hired” By Orlando International Airport

For many fans, The Mandalorian has changed the landscape of the Star Wars franchise.

From the moment bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and 50-year-old infant foundling, Grogu — then known only as “Baby Yoda” or “The Child” — first appeared onscreen when Disney+ launched, Star Wars fans felt that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were hearkening back to a bygone era when George Lucas still had full creative control of his space opera saga.

After the divisive nature of Disney’s sequel trilogy — which was announced soon after The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm, Ltd. from Lucas in 2012 — The Mandalorian was a refreshing change. Instead of ripping Star Wars fans apart, it brought them together.

In The Mandalorian, over the course of two seasons so far, Favreau and Filoni have taken viewers on a brilliant journey across the galaxy far, far away as Djarin and Grogu meet characters new and old — from adventures with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) on Nevarro to crossing paths with Bo-Katan Krzye (Katee Sackhoff) on Trask to learning Grogu’s tragic backstory from Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on Corvus to the epic return of Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton) — for the past couple of years, the Star Wars story has arguably felt more authentic than it has since the release of fan-favorite original trilogy film, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Now, to celebrate Star Wars Day 2022, Orlando International Airport (MCO) — the home airport of Walt Disney World Resort — Djarin and his tiny foundling have been “hired” to do some odd jobs while traversing our galaxy.

The official MCO Twitter account shared hilarious photos of the beskar-clad bounty hunter and his charge directing terminal traffic at the popular airport:

When traveling across the galaxy with a Foundling is getting expensive, and you decide to pick up a couple of side-jobs along the way.

The duo also found themselves hilariously mopping the floors and serving Starbucks coffee to travelers:

Need to tidy up? You don’t need to beat anyone in combat to wield a Swiffer. Need some fuel? He can make it warm or he can make it cold. Need directions? This is the way.

Commenters have weighed in, with Just Ela sharing a photo of a family who was quite unimpressed with Mando’s appearance at the airport:

¸they don’t understand the Greatness they’re witnessing

Adam Brummett took a dig at budget airline, Spirit — known in some circles for their frequently canceled flights — in his amusing response:

Pictured: Boba Fett helping out the next morning after getting his flight cancelled by @SpiritAirlines because they didn’t have a pilot to fly the plane and then deemed it a “weather related” cancellation so they would be off the hook for compensation to the other passengers!

The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to debut later in 2022, though no official debut date has been confirmed at this time.

How are you celebrating May the 4th?