The Orlando Airport Is Getting a Major Upgrade For Disney World Travelers

If you’ve ever traveled through Orlando International Airport (MCO), you probably know that the baggage claim system is nothing to write home about.

Right now, travelers who are visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando, and other Central Florida sites pick up their suitcases at the baggage carousel in a very typical fashion. This is about to change for those who come through MCO’s upcoming state-of-the-art Terminal C, however.

Orlando reporter Greg Angel recently shared a first look at Terminal C, which is nearing completion. Angel specifically shared details about a baggage system upgrade that will make things easier for all vacationers, including Disney World Guests who make their way through the new terminal.

Angel wrote:

A big push at MCO is the new luggage system – of which MCO is among the first to have. MCO touts international passengers will see sunshine and have their bags even before going through Customs.

The journalist shared a photo of a press release that reads:

Orlando International Airport’s South Terminal Complex (STC) creates an unforgettable travel experience. Through a combination of passenger-centered designs and state-of-the-art technology systems and enhancements, the STC is built to improve efficiency, uphold passenger safety, and excite the imagination. The first LEED*v4 airport campus, the complex will make MCO — already a world-class, global gateway to the most-visited destination in the U.S. — also one of the most innovative airports in the nation. The new terminal features dozens of technology systems that both support the building and its functionality, while expediting the passenger process.

Angel also shared a video of his Terminal C walkthrough, writing:

In a later Tweet, Angel noted that MCO CEO Kevin Thibault shared that the pet-friendly terminal will accommodate 10 to 12 million passengers per year upon opening, but may eventually be expanded to accommodate upwards of 60 million passengers annually.

This new phase of travel at Orlando International Airport is a major perk for Disney World Guests and other theme park fans. It is worth noting that MCO already offers a variety of perks, including its very own “FastPass” system that allows travelers to skip the line in certain situations.

