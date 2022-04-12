Massive Backup Occurs at Orlando Airport Security Due to Crowds

in Travel

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
orlando airport crowds

Orlando, Florida is one of the top spring break areas in the United States. Being home to various theme parks and family-friendly locations, the crowds tend to flock to Orlando International Airport during this time of year.

If you are planning to visit Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, or any other location within Orlando, Florida, be aware that crowds have been flooding Orlando International Airport. Back in March, Inside the Magic reported on spring break crowds arriving at the airport, and now, as we approach May, we are still seeing massive crowds due to travel.

orlando airport 50th anniversary
Credit: Disney

Related: Ride Lines Completely Take Over Tomorrowland as Crowd Levels Skyrocket

A recent Disney World Guest was flying back home after their vacation. When they arrived at MCO, they were shocked at how long the security line was, even saying “the longest line during our entire Disney weekend: airport security at MCO”.

They shared the following photo along with the caption:

The longest line during our entire Disney weekend: airport security at MCO. We are out of the security area and all the way down the food and shopping area. 😯

Related: Pre-Pandemic Levels Return as Disney Park Opens to Massive Crowds

The line was backed up all the way through the food courts and shopping areas of the airport! Once they made it through security, they Tweeted out again saying they waited a total of 47 minutes.

If you are traveling in the near future, make sure to leave extra time to ensure you get through security and to your flight gate in time.

orlando airport 50th anniversary
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Ride Lines Take Over Magic Kingdom Due to Spring Break Crowds

Do you have plans to visit Florida soon? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.

Kelly Coffey

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!