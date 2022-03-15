Hundreds of Orlando Flights Canceled, Thousands of Travelers Stranded

Over the weekend and into the early part of the week, hundreds of flights at Orlando International Airport (MCO) were canceled, leaving many Disney Parks travelers stranded.

The Orlando Sentinel reported on the situation:

Thousands of passengers this weekend had their flights canceled or delayed at Orlando International Airport leaving some without a way back home. A total of 204 flights were canceled between Saturday and Sunday due to a combination of severe weather that ran through the Sunshine State on Saturday, personnel shortages and a high demand of customers, according MCO spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell. Related: Drunk Woman Left Arrested at Orlando Airport After High-Speed Chase on Luggage Turns Violent

Some travelers were unhappy with how certain airlines were handling the situation. Frank Gray took to Twitter to share:

@southwest you cancel Saturday flights and leave @WPIBaseball stranded until Tuesday in Orlando without any hotel accommodations or giving them access to their luggage? Not a good look for you @SouthwestAir

@southwest you cancel Saturday flights and leave @WPIBaseball stranded until Tuesday in Orlando without any hotel accommodations or giving them access to their luggage? Not a good look for you @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/k874aNPPBS — Frank Gray (@FgrayFrank) March 13, 2022

Petkash Photog KKTV also shared a photo of the airport, comparing the crowds to Disney World:

MCO In Orlando is a mess. The lines are longer here than the line to Space Mountain. It looks like numerous flights are canceled. At least the weather is perfect.

MCO In Orlando is a mess. The lines are longer here than the line to Space Mountain. It looks like numerous flights are canceled. At least the weather is perfect. pic.twitter.com/6xK241iWRT — Petkash Photog KKTV (@mpetkash) March 13, 2022

As of today, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, flights seem to be moving much better out of MCO. You can find details about flight arrivals, delays, cancelations, and departures on the airport’s official website.

Were you impacted by Orlando’s flight issues over the weekend?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!