Drunk Woman Left Arrested at Orlando Airport After High-Speed Chase on Luggage Turns Violent

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, one of the first places that the magic will begin is at Orlando International Airport. Serving as Florida’s largest airport and the closest one to Disney World, any Guest flying into Orlando will likely find themselves idolizing the iconic carpet pattern that all Disney World fans know and love, looking around at the Disney Store and Universal Store, and at the moment, enjoying the 50th anniversary decals and decor that the airport has on display for the World’s Most Magical Celebration.

Although this is where dreams and the magic begins, at times, things may get a little wild. Click Orlando recently released video footage of a passenger going wild in MCO. Some might have even thought she enjoyed drinking around the world at EPCOT a little too much, as her intoxication was extremely evident. The video comes from newly shared video from Orlando Police Department.

It seems that the issue begins when a ticket agent is “refusing to let 32-year-old Chelsea Alston board a flight from Orlando to New York because she appears intoxicated.” This then leads the woman to hop on her motorized luggage and flee the scene. One Orlando Police Officer then noticed the speed of the suitcase and the disruption it was causing after the intoxicated woman swore at him which caused him to hop on his bike and chase the zooming suitcase down. If this visual is already making you laugh, you’re not alone.

The intoxicated woman, who is named Chelsea Alston ends up in custody after acting out violently. Orlando Weekly reported:

Video shows Alston refusing to comply with orders to leave the concourse. Then she spits on officers who are trying to take her into custody. WKMG shared the story from OPD, who say that Alston tore up the fabric headliner of the patrol vehicle and defecated on the seat, causing over $11,000 in damages.

Now, Alston is facing charges of battery on a police officer and damaging a police vehicle. She faces up to 10 years in prison. Not the most magical-sounding scenario, is it?

Of course, this is not something Disney World Guests should fear that they will see when they arrive in Orlando, but serves as a reminder that getting too intoxicated at Orlando International Airport is not recommended. If you want to see the full video, you can check it out here.

More on Orlando International Airport

The Magical Express concluded its complimentary service, shuttling Disney Resort Guests to and from Orlando International Airport (MCO) this year, leaving Guests wondering how they will arrive at their Resort without the service.

Mears Connect was announced shortly after Disney noted that they would be ending the Magical Express transportation. Since Disney’s Magical Express was run by Mears anyway, the idea to run this service at a paid premium was a good idea for Mears. Now, Mears Connect can bring you to your Disney Resort and back; however, you must pay per person, and of course, forfeit the fun theming that you were used to on the Magical Express.

When Magical Express ended, Mears issued a statement noting:

“Walt Disney made us aware of their decision,” Mears spokesperson Roger Chapin said. “While we are disappointed Disney will no longer offer this service, we intend to continue offering transportation services between the airport and all area theme parks and hotels to meet the demand of our visitors now and in the future.” Related: Magical Express Shuttle Operator Still Offers 2022 Reservations

Round trips will cost adults $32.00 each and children $27.00. One way travel will cost adults $16.00 and kids $13.50. If you want premium direct service, you will have to pay $200.00 for four Guests and an additional $55.00 per extra Guest. Now, that premium service, called “Express Service,” has jumped to $250.00!

The $50.00 increase is a large one for a family of four, but it does mean that there will be plenty of legroom for all members and that you will have a secured pick up and drop off. Plus, as we have noted, Uber and Lyft costs seem to be rising from MCO to Disney World, so this stress-free way of transporting you and your party may be worth the extra $50.00. It should be noted that each additional passenger will cost $55.00.

Below is a list of the hotels that Mears Connect will travel to:

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Third-Party Hotels:

B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista

Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Holiday Inn Orlando

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort

Shades of Green

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

Waldorf Astoria Orlando

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

Off-Site Third Party Hotels:

Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

Orlando Marriott World Center

To make your reservation for a 2022 shuttle, click here!

