Paid Lightning Lane Line Extensively Longer Than Free Standby Queue

Last year, both FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and MaxPass at Disneyland were officially retired, and instead, Lightning Lane took its place — a paid service. Lightning Lane is part of the new Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ service offered.

Guests visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World who do not wish to stand in line, can opt to pay for Lightning Lane. The new “a la carte” option allows the individual purchase of Lightning Lane for some of the most popular attractions, including Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure.

When visiting the theme park yesterday, many Guests who paid for the Lightning Lane option, only to come to find that the line started outside of the queue — and that it was much longer than the Standby queue! One Disneyland Guest shared a video to TikTok showing that the Lightning Lane line was crowded with Guests, meanwhile the Standby line was completely empty. In the first screenshot, you can see the Lightning Lane line extending through the queue for Space Mountain. However, in the second screenshot, you can see that the Standby queue, which Guests of course do not have to pay for, is completely empty.

This is was not the first time something like this has happened. Last year, we reported on Guests having to wait in a long Lightning Lane line for Radiator Springs Racers as well as Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom. Though Lightning Lane is designed to help cut down the wait time for select Guests, unexpected issues, such as ride breakdowns or malfunctions, may cause the Lightning Lane line to backup unexpectedly. If you ever experience this, please stay as patient as possible as the Cast Members are doing everything they can to make your day as magical as they can.

Disneyland describes Lightning Lane as:

This new “a la carte” option allows the individual purchase of Lightning Lane entrance arrival windows for some of our most popular attractions: Radiator Springs Racers and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure park, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland park (subject to limited availability; attractions not included with Disney Genie+). Pricing for the “a la carte” option will vary by date and attraction. Be sure to check the Disneyland app on the day of your visit for the latest pricing for each available Lightning Lane attraction entrance arrival window. If you choose this option, you may purchase the next available arrival window, one at a time, for up to two (2) attractions per day upon entering a theme park.

