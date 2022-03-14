Disney Standby Line Completely Abandoned as Guests Crowd Lightning Lane

Walt Disney World Resort Guests are still getting the hang of Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

The new services, introduced last year at the Disney Parks, allows Guests to purchase Disney Genie+ for $15.00 per person per day and book reservations to get in the Lightning Lane, which allows them to bypass the standard line queue.

While it seems simple, there have been many nightmare stories from Walt Disney World Resort Guests ranging from app malfunctions that didn’t allow them to book any attractions to not being able to book the attractions they were hoping to get when buying the service to experiencing major waits once they got into the Lightning Lane.

Twitter account @hastin recently posted photos of a massive line formed in the Lightning Lane of Space Mountain, but interestingly enough, the standby line is almost empty.

That does not mean, however, that the standby queue somehow has a smaller wait.

Lightning Lane has basically broken Space Mountain. There’s maybe 200 people in Standby, but it is posted at 70 minutes due to massive LL backup. CMs in the queue are confirming that Stand-By guests *will* be waiting 70 minutes. LL is the new Standby.

They built a massive indoor queue (with Play Disney Parks screens) for half a dozen people to stand in it while Lightning Lane backs up. pic.twitter.com/wpDqAq8QWW — Hastin (@hastin) March 13, 2022

As you can see in the photos above, the indoor standby line queue is essentially abandoned, but the user alleges that the ride was still posted as a 70-minute wait and that Disney Cast Members were telling Guests this as they entered the line because of the massive line formed in the Lightning Lane.

Lightning Lane, many on social media say, has become the new standby queue.

More on Disney Genie and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Park, however, there are two attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disneyland Resort has this available as well, but at $20.00 per day and only three attractions in the “a la carte” section of pay per ride at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Paris also has a pay-per-ride system with Premier Access, and now, it seems that the Disney influence is traveling to more local-based theme parks, which can end up driving up the cost of the theme park experience for Guests looking to spend less than they would at Disney.

What has your experience been like with Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!