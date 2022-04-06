Disney Guests Attempts To Skip Line By Sneaking Into Lightning Lane

The Disney Parks are soaring back to levels that we haven’t seen since pre-pandemic times.

With crowds making their way to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in droves, it should be expected that line queues are becoming seemingly longer and longer.

With any line–whether short or long– there is always the risk of line jumpers.

Disney Guests are no strangers to seeing line cutting typically on a daily basis and many Guests say they are noticing more and more of the practice as of late.

What’s even more interesting is the amount of Disney Guests at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort who are noticing Guests cutting from the standby lane into the Lightning Lane and, in some cases, getting away with it.

“I was at Big Thunder with genie plus, standby line was long,” User U/hihelloneighboroonie said in a recent Reddit thread. “This group of women around my age tried to buddy up to me, then slipped into the line ahead of me from the standby line. I asked if they realized it was for genie plus, and one whispered to another that I would tell on them. I didn’t, but it was pretty annoying.”

Another Guest said they experienced the same thing happen at Radiator Springs Racers in Disney California Adventure.

“The worst for me are the adults who are showing their kids that this is okay,” User U/starryh said. “Went on Radiator Springs Single Rider, and halfway through the line watched a dad and his kid cut to the middle lightning lane. Makes me so mad.”

One Guest said they saw several parties get “busted” at Walt Disney World Resort for attempting to cut in the Lightning Lane.

“They seem to be trying at World, at least in the lightning lane,” User U/Ravioli_meatball19 said. “Almost every lightning lane we rode in had two tap points, we saw several people get busted.”

Disneyland’s official statement on cutting in line and using vulgar language is as follows:

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines, or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.

More On Disney Genie and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Walt Disney World Resort Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Disney Park, however, there are some attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those Walt Disney World Resort attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disneyland Resort has this available as well, but at $20.00 per day and only three attractions in the “a la carte” section of pay per ride at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Paris also has a pay-per-ride system with Premier Access, and now, it seems that the Disney influence is traveling to more local-based theme parks, which can end up driving up the cost of the theme park experience for Guests looking to spend less than they would at Disney.

What has your experience been like with Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and the iconic attractions found in Disneyland Park, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining distrct!