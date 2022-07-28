Lucasfilm Gets Major Announcement Ready For 3 ‘Star Wars’ Projects

Some new Star Wars projects will get announced soon after Lucasfilm trademarks three titles.

After hearing all of the Marvel news, Star Wars fans might feel out. Star Wars Celebration did give fans some unexpected announcements. All of the trailers shown at Celebration, made it hard to be excited for series like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian Season 3 when fans can only watch a poor-quality version of the trailer.

D23 is expected to be a big day for fans in September, with several major announcements. Now, fans believe that Star Wars might make an announcement soon or wait until D23 to explain the three new titles they trademarked.

One source shared the news online so that everyone could see the titles of the upcoming projects:

Lucasfilm have filed three new trademarks, which could hint at future Star Wars projects: THE GREAT CIRCLE THE GALACTIC CIRCLE CIRCLE OF RESISTANCE

THE GALACTIC CIRCLE

The trademarks are likely for a new project related to Star Wars Books or Comics. It’s possible that a movie could be attached to one of these titles, but it’s hard to know. Unlike Marvel, Star Wars tends to trademark several different titles. They must trademark any titles for new eras or existing eras if they plan to change the name.

Due to this, it isn’t easy to pinpoint what these titles could be used for, but fans should know by the time D23 happens, if not earlier.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.