Paul Rudd’s ‘Ant-Man 3’ Shockingly Is Now A Must-Watch For ‘Avengers 5’

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) will kickstart Phase Five of the Multiverse Saga and be a direct setup for Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025).

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man has always been a comedic figure in the MCU. The first two Ant-Man movies were comedic but had levels of realism. Ant-Man 3 will shake things up as Scott Lang will face a threat he won’t be ready for.

Marvel showed off at San Diego Comic-Con the first look at Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror with some exclusive footage and a poster. Here’s the first poster for the highly anticipated movie:

First poster for 'ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA'.

Fans at the Hall H panel also got to see some exclusive footage for the movie leaked online by some fans. While this footage will likely be taken down, fans were able to share some details about what they saw.

Cassie Lang will be in danger and require Scott and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to travel through the Quantum Realm to find his daughter. In this journey, Kang will see Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and know who she is. Kang narrates through a lot of the footage shown, and it ends with a scene between Kang and Scott where Kang asks him if he has already killed him.

Ant-Man 3 won’t be another silly adventure in the MCU as Ant-Man takes the stage as one of the essential Avengers going forward due to the Quantum Realm and dealing with Kang the Conqueror. Avengers 5 will be where the Avengers finally face Kang as he probably decides to fight the Avengers on Earth.

The footage also has Jonathan Majors confirming that fans will see one of his variants in Ant-Man 3 taking over other worlds as he will be “conquering,” which will be fun to see. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki made it clear that when Sylvie killed He Who Remains, then the Multiverse would be open, and Kang’s other variants would be free to terrorize the Multiverse:

In the footage for #AntMan3, Scott Lang says “I am an Avenger’ to Kang who chillingly responds ‘I am a conqueror’

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

