Paul Rudd Proves Ant-Man Is A Real Super Hero, Helps A Child Being Bullied

Paul Rudd shows fans that he is a real super hero after helping a kid who struggled with bullying.

Not every actor in the MCU is a real super hero, but Paul Rudd definitely is after he helped a kid named Brody who was facing some issues at school.

With the school year coming to a close, many kids sign each other’s yearbooks before going into summer, but some bullies refused to sign Brody’s yearbook and made sure no one else did.

This somehow caught Paul Rudd’s attention and he reached out to Brody and called him on FaceTime. After having an encouraging talk, the actor who plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the MCU went out of his way to send the kid a signed Ant-Man helmet and signed the kid’s yearbook:

Paul Rudd signed an Ant-Man helmet and sent a letter to a 12-year-old boy whose classmates were bullying him and refused to sign his yearbook

Even though Paul Rudd may have done a small thing to help Brody, fans were happy to see the actor go out of his way to help out a kid who definitely needed it. Super heroes are many things, but it’s great knowing that some of them step away from the movies to shine a bright light into people’s lives instead of facing another villain in the MCU.

