Marvel Might Ditch Avengers After Major MCU Crossover Seemingly Confirmed

It’s been a wild week for Marvel new as fans learn that an iconic team might enter the MCU very soon.

Yesterday, Marvel trademarked several titles, letting fans know that Kang the Conqueror and Secret Wars were coming. While these weren’t official announcements, it’s still interesting that Marvel went forward to claim those titles ahead of their announcements for San Diego Comic-Con and D23 later this fall.

While most MCU announcements will be made at D23 this year, some movies might get announced at SDCC. Now, more titles have been trademarked, and some of them are not what fans were expecting to see. Here’s the list of all the titles trademarked today by Marvel:

Marvel Studios has reportedly filed more trademarks: – Nomad – Shang-Chi & The Wreckage of Time -Black Knight: Origins – Eternity Wars – Midnight Suns – Avengers Academy – Celestials: End of Time

Midnight Suns is a very interesting title due to the fact that no super hero team has this name, but Marvel might be changing Midnight Sons to be more inclusive. Fans have already begun to speculate that the supernatural super hero team might be getting some female super heroes on the roster, which is why the name had to be slightly changed.

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight will likely return with Mahershala Ali’s Blade and could introduce more heroes like Ghost Rider and the Punisher into the MCU. This movie could easily become one of Marvel’s most anticipated projects due to the amount of fan-favorite characters that could appear.

At the moment, Midnight Suns is unconfirmed to be happening, but D23 could change that as Kevin Feige finally tells fans what they can expect in the upcoming years for the MCU.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you like that Marvel changed the name to Midnight Suns? Let us know what you think!

