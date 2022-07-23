Fan-Favorite Marvel Character Officially Returning to ‘Spider-Man’

James Franco as Harry Osborn

Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Harry Osborn is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but James Franco or Dane Dehaan won’t have anything to do with the character.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is officially coming to Disney+ in 2024, and from the sneak peek revealed to every Marvel fan at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, it’s evident that Marvel Studios has some major tricks up their sleeves.

With the introduction of Norman and Harry Osborn in the MCU, fans are confused on whether or not Freshmen Year is canon. Nonetheless, it’s clear that Harry Osborn is about to bump shoulders with Peter Parker:

Harry Osborn, Amadeus Cho and Nico Minuro will appear in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’

Sporting jersey #36, Harry Osborn is set to make a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

tobey maguire as peter parker holding spider-man suit
Credit: Sony Pictures

Marvel Studios has released the following statement confirming that Freshman Year is officially canon:

Jeff Trammell teased the show with the cast of characters, and Ryan Meinerding showed off the new Spider-Man suit designed for the series. A fun reveal was that moderator Paul F. Tompkins will be playing a character in the series. A second season was also announced, aptly titled “Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.”

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer.

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” comes exclusively to Disney+ in 2024.

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield as SPider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

With the Osborns appearing in Marvel’s New York before Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — when Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn stated that “OSCORP” doesn’t exist in Earth-616 — Marvel fans are scratching their heads over this big news:

HARRY OSBORN IS IN SPIDER-MAN FRESHMAN YEAR???

Another fan writes:

WAIT IS THIS SERIES MCU CANON OR NO—

Marvel Studios considers Freshman Year MCU canon, so Harry Osborn and his father, Norman Osborn — who’s destined to become the Green Goblin — are about to change every fan’s perspectives on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man character and more!

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Spider-Man: Freshman Year is MCU canon? Comment below!

