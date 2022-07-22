Charlie Cox ‘Daredevil ‘Officially Joining ‘Spider-Man’ Series

Charlie Cox is officially back as Daredevil, but every Marvel fan isn’t ready for him to interact with Peter Parker in an upcoming Spider-Man series on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is hitting Disney+ in 2024, and Marvel fans are delighted to hear news of legendary Marvel actor Charlie Cox returning to reprise his role of the masked vigilante:

Daredevil will appear in Spider-Man: Freshman Year, played by Charlie Cox! #SDCC

This is it, folks; Daredevil is coming back and officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the first confirmation from Marvel Studios concerning Charlie Cox’s Marvel character joining the MCU, given other rumors suggest he’s making an appearance in She-Hulk and Echo with Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

In a turn of events, Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set to show Harry Osborn, Norman Osborn, Doctor Octopus, and now Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

While it’s not been officially stated how many episodes Freshman Year will feature Daredevil, Marvel did announce that Spider-Man: Sophomore Year is coming.

On top of that, Marvel has yet to explain how Freshman Year is canon, considering that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has never made mention of Daredevil the various villains announced for this series:

Doctor Octopus, The Rhino, Scorpion, Speed Demon and Tarantula will be villains in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’ #SDCC

Doctor Octopus, The Rhino, Scorpion, Speed Demon and Tarantula will be villains in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’ #SDCC pic.twitter.com/WK1Y8zrLEz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

It’s thrilling to have Charlie Cox return to voice Daredevil and help Spider-Man fend off the likes of Scorpion and the Rhino!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Who else should appear in Freshman Year? Comment below!